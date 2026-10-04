104Th Fighter Wing Holds Fourth Annual Norwegian Foot March

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, Mass. - The 104th Fighter Wing held their forth-annual Norwegian Foot March at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., October 2, 2026.

The Norwegian Foot March, also known as a“ruck march” is a time-honored military tradition and a grueling test of perseverance and fortitude, which requires participants to run or walk a total of 18.6-miles (30 kilometers) in their full uniform and boots while carrying a rucksack containing at least 24.25 pounds (11 kilograms) of gear.

First instituted in 1915 by the Norwegian Armed Forces during World War I, the event was designed to ensure new infantry recruits could cover immense distances quickly on foot while remaining combat-ready. Today, military bases around the globe host this event to test physical and mental stamina, build alliance camaraderie, and offer service members the chance to earn a highly coveted Norwegian Foot March badge.

To successfully pass the test, the marchers are required to complete the course within a set time based on age and gender. While the foot march poses an incredible challenge to those trying to complete it, participants that finish the march in the allotted time are awarded with a distinguished and highly sought-after Norwegian Foot March badge, with a bronze badge marking your first completion, a silver badge after your second completion, and a gold badge for completing the march five times.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Lawrence, 104th Government Special Access Program (SAP) Security Officer, has coordinated the ruck march every year at the wing since 2022, and emphasized the importance of Barnes continuing to host the Norwegian Foot March to maximize readiness.

“It's definitely no small feat to be hosting this here for the fourth consecutive year,” said Lawrence.“We've got members here competing of all different ranks and from different shops, and we even have an Army National Guardsmen from Alabama here competing, and that type of camaraderie and unity is really what it's all about, and at the end of the day it gets our military members more ready and physically fit to perform.”

The participants for the 2026 Norwegian Foot March included Lt. Col. Stephen 'Steagle' Mindek, 131st Fighter Squadron Commander, Senior Master Sgt. Sean Dowd, 104th Fighter Wing Senior Enlisted Leader, Master Sgt. Jeffrey Zastawny, 104th Quality Assurance Inspector, Staff Sgt. Ryan Krasnecky, 104th Aircraft Metals Technician, Senior Airman James Sumy, 104th Fighter Wing Command Post, Senior Airman Maxwell Dumerant, 104th Aircraft Armament Systems Technician, Airman First Class Brandon Angione, 106th Rescue Wing Aerospace Propulsion Journeyman, Senior Airman Bradley Jameson, 104th Vehicle Maintenance Technician, Airman Jordan Wetherell, 104th Aircrew Flight Equipment Apprentice, and Taylor Hinson, Classified Cyber Security Stf. With Lockheed Martin.

Hinson, who is also a Major at the U.S. Army Alabama National Guard at the 167th Theater Sustainment Command, has been working with the 104th as an Information Systems Security Officer (ISSO) since January, 2026, and assigned to support the sustainment site activation at Barnes for F-35A Lightning II operations. Before the ruck march officially began, Hinson shared his excitement to participate in the Norwegian Foot March.

“I love doing events like these, and I attend one of these every couple of years just for fun, and it also helps me train for future marathons that I run.”

Master Sgt. Jeffrey Zastawny, 104th Quality Assurance Inspector, is participating in the foot march for the third time at Barnes and is attempting to qualify for the silver Norwegian Ruck Badge. Before beginning the challenge, Zastawny explained that despite rucking twice a week, one of the hardest challenges in completing the test is the mental aspect of the test, and the challenge to push your physical and mental limits.

“One of the hardest parts about this is that you're taking on something that you're not sure if you can do it or not, and testing your own limitations,” said Zastawny.“But there's also something exciting about that.”

For Lt. Col. Mindek, Commander of the 131st Fighter Squadron, this ruck also marked his third time participating in the Norwegian Foot March, and ended up being the first competitor to cross the finish line with a final time of 3 hours and 54 minutes, well ahead of his required time to pass. Now, Mindek is just two successful completions away from earning the coveted gold badge.

“For me, this ruck was the toughest one, but I love doing it, and I really think it shows that warrior ethos, which is why I do it,” said Mindek. To throw some weight on your back, and traverse some distance, that will actually show you if you're physically ready or not, and I think there's no way substitute that, and Master Sgt. Lawrence always does a great job of putting this together for us.”

As the remaining participants made their final sprints toward the finish line after having run and walked over 18 miles with over 24 pounds on their back, they were met with loud applause and cheers, as Master Sgt. Lawrence weighed their rucksacks and marked their final times. In total, over half of the participants successfully earned their Norwegian Ruck March badges by completing the course in the required time, demonstrating the elite physical readiness and mental resiliency required by military members to remain always ready.

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