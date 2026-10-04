'Record-Breaking Victory Certain': BJP's Tarun Chugh On Gandhinagar Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of securing a record-breaking victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election, said party's State In-Charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday, asserting that the organisation is going to voters on the basis of its performance and had strengthened its election machinery up to the booth level.

Chugh held a series of organisational meetings in Gandhinagar ahead of the civic polls on October 11.

He first met party leaders and workers from Wards 1 to 6, followed by a meeting with those from Wards 7 to 11.

He later held a coordination meeting with the election management committee.

During the meetings, Chugh reviewed the work carried out so far and discussed organisational arrangements for the election, booth-level management and coordination among party workers.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party's record-breaking victory in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation election is certain," Chugh told the media after the meetings.

He said that the BJP is seeking votes on the basis of its performance and that party workers were reaching voters through door-to-door contact.

Chugh also expressed confidence that the BJP would receive the people's blessings in the election.

"People have faith in the BJP's good governance, politics of development and fear-free administration," he said.

Chugh also added that the Congress would once again be rejected by voters, alleging that the party was "anti-development and anti-Gujarat".

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has 11 wards and 44 seats, with polling scheduled for October 11 and counting on October 13.

In the 2021 civic election, the BJP won 41 of the 44 seats, while the Congress secured two and the Aam Aadmi Party one.

The BJP has since announced candidates for all 44 seats across the 11 wards and launched its campaign for the election.

State Ministers Rushikesh Patel and Sanjaysinh Mahida, Gandhinagar BJP President Ashishkumar Dave, Metropolitan In-charge Nirav Amin, MLAs Rita Patel and Alpesh Thakor, Election In-charge Amit Shah and Co-In-charge Jatin Patel were among those present at the organisational meetings, along with other party leaders and workers.