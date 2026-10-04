'Work From Home Is The Solution': Bengaluru Woman's Traffic Rant Gets Internet Talking (WATCH)

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a video showing heavy traffic on the city's roads at 3.20 pm. Kavya, who shared the video on the Instagram account @idli_dosai_bros, questioned whether there is an ideal time to leave work and avoid Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion.

The video, captioned“3hrs of time, energy and fuel waste”, shows vehicles packed on the road, highlighting the frustration faced by commuters during their daily journeys. Kavya said she had tried different timings and combinations to determine the best time to leave the office and avoid traffic, but eventually concluded that working from home was the only way to escape the congestion.

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A post shared by Kavya & Vasisht (@idli_dosai_bros)

'Best Time To Leave Office Is To Not Go'

In the video, Kavya said,“As a person working in Bangalore, I have tried every permutation and combination of what is the best time to leave office to avoid traffic. And after a lot of research, I have come to the conclusion that the best time to leave office is to not go to office at all. Work from home, people. Work from home. Because what the fuck? It's 3.20 in the afternoon and look at the damn traffic. Look at it.”

Her comments reflect the frustration among many Bengaluru commuters who spend considerable time travelling to and from work amid the city's traffic congestion.

How Did Social Media React?

The video also prompted users to share their own experiences and suggestions on alternative work timings.

One user commented: "We experimented with working from 7am to 3pm and trust me it's one of the best timing to work."

Another user commented: "Can't agree more."

The reactions highlight how flexible working hours and alternative office timings are increasingly being discussed by Bengaluru commuters as possible ways to avoid peak-hour traffic.