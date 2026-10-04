Budgets For 2027 And 2028 Approved: Focus On Economic Growth, Stability And Development Potential

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SLOVENIA, October 4 - Presenting the budget, Prime Minister Janez Janša stressed that next year's budget is geared towards development.“We are increasing investment, raising per capita funding for municipalities and accelerating the absorption of EU funds. At the same time, we are reducing the deficit to below the threshold of three per cent of GDP,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the approved budget marks an important step towards more stable public finances and lays the foundations for the country's continued development. He also drew attention to the situation inherited by the current Government from its predecessor.

The previous Government made commitments without securing the necessary funding, allowed delays in the absorption of EU funds and left a gap between international commitments and the funding required to meet them. It left us with a deficit of 3.9 per cent of GDP, well above the permitted threshold.

Slovenia has reason for optimism

The Prime Minister also highlighted positive economic indicators. The International Monetary Fund recently revised its economic forecast for Slovenia upwards, and the Slovenian economy is, in his view, in good shape.

“With this budget approved, we have reason for optimism. The Slovenian economy is in good shape, and a YES vote on the development bill will allow us to unlock further potential,” he said.

He recalled that the previous Government had changed or increased several taxes and levies during its term of office. One of the current Government's key commitments remains clear:“There will be no new taxes under this Government.”

More funding for development and less bureaucracy

The Prime Minister also addressed the changes needed in the public sector. As outlined in September, employment in public administration has grown significantly since independence, while the country faces acute staff shortages in certain areas.

“Demand for healthcare, social care and care for older people continues to grow, and we are short of police officers. There are too few people working in these areas, so staff redeployment is essential,” he stressed.

He dismissed concerns that the changes would lead to mass redundancies in the public sector.“This does not mean that anyone will be left without a job. Someone trained as an economist or a lawyer who works in the public sector will also very quickly find a role in a company that needs an economist or a lawyer,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that a consultative referendum would be proposed in the coming months on whether Slovenia should proceed with restructuring the public sector and reducing bureaucracy.

“The people will decide whether they support greater prosperity, and the Government will act on their decision,” the Prime Minister concluded.

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Budgets for 2027 and 2028 approved: Focus on economic growth, stability and development potential News Provided By Slovenia Government October 04, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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