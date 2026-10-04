Read key quotes from the press conference below:

Manchester Alderman At-Large June Trisciani:“While Granite Staters were reeling from a crisis, Sununu saw an opportunity. He did Wall Street's bidding, then cashed in with multiple cushy jobs and positions on his way out of the Senate. Altogether, Sununu's net worth surged by as much as $35 million following his reelection loss, as he sat on corporate boards and received fat checks.”

State Senate Candidate Rebecca Harned:“A new report from New Hampshire Housing found that Granite Staters' income aren't keeping up with home prices across the state. And a UNH survey from last month found that 78% of New Hampshire residents noted, 'their cost of living has increased in the past year,' with the vast majority citing groceries and gasoline as having gotten more expensive. Yet John Sununu has framed the U.S. Senate race as being about protecting Donald Trump's 'gains' and claimed his candidacy is 'important to President Trump's agenda.'”

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ICYMI: Democrats Knock John Sununu for Bailing Out Wall Street During the 2008 Financial Crisis, Then Cashing In News Provided By New Hampshire Democratic Party October 04, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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