India, Uzbekistan Discuss Judicial Cooperation, AI, Digital Technologies

MENAFN - IANS) Tashkent, Oct 4 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday hmet Uzbekistan Supreme Court's Chairperson Robakhon Makhmudova and discussed bilateral judicial cooperation.

“Hon'ble CJI Justice Shri Surya Kant held a bilateral meeting with Justice Robakhon Makhmudova, Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan and discussed judicial cooperation between India and Uzbekistan. The efficient use of AI and digital technology in the judicial system was also discussed,” the Embassy of India in Tashkent stated on X.

On Thursday, the CJI participated in the 7th Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts (AACC) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

“Hon'ble CJI Justice Shri Surya Kant actively participated in the 7th Congress of AACC in Samarkand. Hon'ble CJI also delivered speech with a focus on 'Digitising Justice: Charting the Supreme Court of India's Course',” the embassy stated on X.

In June, the Chief Justice travelled to Russia and held a meeting with its Supreme Court's Chairman, Igor Krasnov, in Moscow.

CJI Surya Kant said that while the Supreme Courts of India and Russia have evolved through different legal traditions, both face the common challenge of preserving public confidence in the administration of justice while adapting to a rapidly changing world.

He had highlighted the similarities between the two jurisdictions, which serve societies marked by immense scale and diversity.

"Since my last visit to your great country in 2024, during the BRICS Chief Justices Conference in Sochi, I have come to appreciate an interesting parallel between our two jurisdictions. The Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation serve societies of immense scale and diversity. Although our legal traditions have evolved along different historical paths, we share a common challenge: how to preserve public confidence in the administration of justice while adapting to a rapidly changing world," he said.

Referring to the growing role of technology in judicial systems, CJI Surya Kant said modern judiciaries must harness it responsibly while ensuring that justice continues to command public trust.

"The future of justice will depend upon our ability to combine technological innovation with enduring human values," he said, stressing that while technology can expand access to courts and improve efficiency, the administration of justice must remain a fundamentally human endeavour.