Skimo India, Spanish Experts Draft Roadmap For Ski Mountaineering Hub

The Skimo India Federation on Sunday organised a special workshop in Manali to formulate an international-standard roadmap for the development of ski mountaineering in India, with experts from Spain emphasising the potential of the Himalayan region to emerge as a global hub for the sport.

Experienced ski mountaineering coaches and experts from Spain, Alberto and Hector, participated in the workshop and held detailed discussions with members of the Skimo India Federation on strengthening the sport and preparing Indian athletes for international competitions.

Himalayan Region's Potential

The primary objective of the workshop was to develop a roadmap in line with international standards so that Indian athletes can improve their performance and win medals for the country in international competitions. The Spanish experts said the Himalayan region of North India, including Himachal Pradesh, has excellent natural resources for the development of ski mountaineering. They said that with proper training and development, the region could emerge as a major global hub for the sport.

Federation's Efforts and Achievements

Praveen Sood, President of the Skimo India Federation, said the federation is working in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Sports to promote and develop ski mountaineering in the country. He said around 150 athletes from across the country are currently participating in national-level competitions.

Sood noted that ski mountaineering is still a new sport in India and that the federation has been active for only three or four years. Despite this, an Indian athlete recently secured seventh place in the Asian Championship, which he described as a commendable achievement. He said the youth in the Himalayan regions possess natural stamina and that their abilities can be further honed through technical training.

Focus on Technical Expertise

A detailed discussion on the development of ski mountaineering in India was held with the Spanish experts during the workshop, which was attended by members of the Skimo India Federation. The federation said the workshop was aimed at strengthening technical expertise and creating a structured pathway for Indian athletes to compete successfully at the international level. (ANI)

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