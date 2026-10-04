Campaigning Ends For Madurantakam, Dharapuram Bypolls TN CM Vijay Holds Final Roadshow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Campaigning for the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram ended at 6 p.m. on Sunday, bringing an intensive contest to a close after roadshows and public meetings by leaders of Tamil Nadu's major political parties.

Both Assembly constituencies face five-way contests, with party leaders camping in the two seats to mobilise support.

Dharapuram, a reserved constituency in Tiruppur district, has 22 candidates, including nominees of political parties and independents.

Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay marked the final day with a roadshow supporting his party's Dharapuram candidate, P. Sathyabama.

Thousands of party workers and residents gathered along the route, while elaborate security arrangements were made for his visit.

CM Vijay flew from Chennai to Coimbatore on Sunday morning and then travelled by helicopter to a helipad at Maruthi Nagar in Dharapuram, arriving around 11 a.m.

He proceeded in a campaign vehicle to the Udumalai roundabout junction, about two kilometres away, before passing through the Periyar statue junction, Five Roads junction and Meenakshipuram.

The roadshow continued through Kulathupalayam, Karaiyur, Mulanur and Vanchi Amman temple, covering around 40 kilometre between Dharapuram and Mulanur.

Sathyabama accompanied CM Vijay in the campaign vehicle as he sought votes for her.

After returning to Maruthi Nagar along the same route, CM Vijay left by helicopter for Coimbatore and subsequently flew back to Chennai.

This was his second campaign visit in support of Sathyabama.

CM Vijay had also held a roadshow in Madurantakam to campaign for TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel.

DMK President M.K. Stalin campaigned in Dharapuram on Saturday, holding a roadshow from the Amaravathi statue in support of party candidate S. Sukanya.

At a campaign meeting for DMK's Madurantakam candidate Paranthaman, Stalin sharply criticized CM Vijay's political rhetoric.

Referring to CM Vijay's assertion that a five-minute speech could shake the world, Stalin accused the Chief Minister of making a spectacle of himself to secure votes in a single Assembly constituency.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) campaigned for Bhanumathi in Dharapuram and Ganitha Sampath in Madurantakam.

Addressing a gathering after campaigning in Acharapakkam, EPS questioned CM Vijay's contribution to farmers.

"What have you done for farmers? Driving a tractor does not make you a farmer," Palaniswami said.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also canvassed for Sukanya in Dharapuram on Saturday, urging voters to teach the TVK-led state government a lesson for failing to control rising prices.

Candidates, party functionaries and alliance leaders had stepped up campaigning across both Assembly constituencies in the closing days, seeking support through meetings, roadshows and extensive voter outreach ahead of October 6 polling in the two seats.