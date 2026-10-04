CE Congratulates Macao's Asian Games Sporting Delegation For Best-Ever Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 4 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today congratulated the Macao, China sporting delegation that attended the 20th Asian Games for achieving Macao's best-ever competitive record since the city's first participation in the Games. It marks a new chapter in the history of competitive sports for Macao.

In his letter sent today to the delegation, Mr Sam, on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and the general public, extended his warmest congratulations to all members of the Macao, China team.

The 20th Asian Games successfully concluded today. Macao athletes demonstrated an unyielding and tenacious competitive spirit against strong opponents in the sporting field, noted Mr Sam. They achieved outstanding results, winning one gold, four silver, and one bronze medal, in wushu and karate events, while also performing exceptionally well in various other disciplines.

The repeated successes of the Macao, China delegation were the result of every athlete's long-term rigorous training and continuous self-improvement. They were also the crystallisation of the joint efforts of coaches, team leaders, and support teams, and importantly reflected the Central Government's care and support for the development of Macao's sports sector, Mr Sam noted in his letter.

Mr Sam said the MSAR Government would further improve the athlete training system, deepen the cultivation of sporting talent, and provide appropriate support facilities and assistance for the sports sector. He expressed hope that all athletes and sports professionals would unite in their efforts, continue to strive for excellence, and promote the Chinese sporting spirit, thereby winning honour and glory for Macao, and contributing Macao's strength to accelerating the building of the country as a leading sporting nation.

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CE congratulates Macao's Asian Games sporting delegation for best-ever performance News Provided By October 04, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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