Andhra Village In Panic As Stones Falling On Roofs At Night

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 4 (IANS) Fear has gripped residents of a village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh due to mysterious stone-throwing at their houses during night hours.

After residents of Appajipeta in Pimdi mandal lodged a complaint, police deployed four constables for patrolling. Though these police personnel patrolled the area for two days, the mysterious phenomenon has not stopped.

Villagers said about 20 youths from the village, along with the police, maintained a vigil from a nearby hillock. Stones fell on the roofs even as they maintained a tight vigil.

According to locals, the stone-throwing on the houses during night hours had been continuing for the last one week. Heavy stones are falling on the roofs as soon as night falls.

They said despite all their efforts with the cooperation of the police, they were not able to resolve the mystery.

Initially, they suspected it was the handiwork of miscreants. They approached the authorities, requesting them to take action.

With patrolling by police and a group of youth failing to check the mysterious phenomenon, villagers are living in fear. Terrified villagers are locking themselves indoors at sunset.

Villagers showed stones that fell on the rooftops to local media persons visiting the village. A couple of villagers sustained minor injuries in the stone-throwing

They said stones are raining down on rooftops around 10 p.m., and this activity continues at intervals. The stones are pelted after a gap of a few minutes.

As most of the houses in the village have asbestos roofs, the stone-throwing is resulting in damage.

Some of the villagers suspect paranormal activity behind the stone-throwing. Stating that they are spending sleepless nights, they have appealed to authorities to come to their rescue.

Similar incidents were reported in the past from a couple of villages in both the Telugu states.

In 2024, a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district witnessed a similar mysterious phenomenon.