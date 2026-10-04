Over 30 Serving Or Former Pakistani Military Personnel Linked In Terror Cases Since 2003: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) As many as 32 serving or former Pakistani military personnel have been convicted, prosecuted, investigated, designated, or credibly associated with terrorist groups, terrorism-related conspiracies or militant activity from December 2003 to October 2026, according to a media report which cited a review of documented cases.

The cases span 23 cases and involve attempts to kill then-President and army Chief Pervez Musharraf and a dispute over the identity of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander killed in Jammu and Kashmir. All 32 people should not be seen as judicially proven to have committed terrorism, and cases are different, according to a report in The Sunday Guardian.

"Some personnel were convicted by Pakistani military courts, some were convicted or prosecuted abroad, others were named in terrorism investigations or designated by foreign governments, while a smaller number remain the subject of allegations or intelligence assessments. The latest disputed case involves Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, also known as Asif Fauji. On 30 September, Indian security forces said they had killed a senior LeT commander by that name in Jammu and Kashmir," Abhinandan Mishra said in the report.

According to India's Ministry of Home Affairs, Musa was the last surviving member of a four-member LeT commander group operating in the region since 2022. Subsequently, Indian security sources identified him as a former Pakistan Army havildar. This was not the first time that a Pakistani military official has been linked to the terror ecosystem in the past 20 years. Pakistani military personnel who have been named in these cases include a lance naik, naik, havildar, captain, major, colonel, and brigadier.

Pakistani military courts convicted military personnel for two attempts on Musharraf's life. Six Pakistan Air Force personnel - Karam Din, Adnan Rashid, Khalid Mehmood, Nawazish, Niaz Mohammad and Nasrullah - were convicted over the December 14 attempt, with five of them sentenced to death while one was given life imprisonment. Later, Adnan Rashid escaped from prison and became a commander in the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan, according to the report in The Sunday Guardian.

The second December 2003 conspiracy involved Army personnel including Havaldar Mohammad Younis, SSG Naik Arshad Mahmood, and Lance Naik Zafar Iqbal Dogar. A military court tried six Pakistani military officers over links with Al Qaeda in 2005. Another military case in 2005 involved three Pakistan Air Force personnel convicted over links with Jaish-e-Mohammed. In 2012, a Pakistan Army court-martial convicted Brigadier Ali Khan and four majors - Inayat Aziz, Iftikhar, Sohail Akbar and Jawad Baseer- over connections with Hizb-ut-Tahrir. Ali Khan was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, while Sohail Akbar to three years, Jawad Baseer to two years, and Inayat Aziz and Iftikhar were given a sentence of 18 months each, according to the report.

"The largest cluster of cases involving LeT-related activity emerged from investigations into the 2008 Mumbai attacks and associated international plots. India's National Investigation Agency has identified Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali as Pakistani intelligence officers whose roles emerged during its investigation into the Mumbai conspiracy. The NIA also identified retired Pakistan Army Major Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed, alias Pasha, as a conspirator and issued non-bailable warrants and sought international assistance in the case. US federal proceedings separately implicated Major Iqbal in the Mumbai conspiracy," The Sunday Guardian report said.

According to the US indictment, Iqbal was in touch with David Headley through Tahawwur Rana and subsequently met Headley and received information from him regarding surveillance conducted in India. Tahawwur Rana was also a former Pakistani military personnel involved in the wider network. In 2025, he was extradited from the US to India to face trial for his role in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

According to reports, former Army Major Haroon Ashiq and his younger brother Khurram Ashif left the Pakistan Army and became associated with LeT and Al Qaeda-associated networks.