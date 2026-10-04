Rishab Shetty, SS Rajamouli Mourn Legendary Director S.S. Rao's Demise

Actor-director Rishab Shetty paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 94. The 'Kantara' actor shared a heartfelt note calling the director's demise a "great loss" to Indian cinema. He highlighted Srinivasa Rao's imagination, simplicity, and fearless storytelling style while paying tribute to the director. Sharing a note on his Instagram story, Rishab Shetty wrote, "The passing of one of my favourite directors, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Sir, is a great loss to Indian cinema. His imagination, simplicity and fearless way of telling stories have always inspired me as a filmmaker. Thank you for the wonderful cinema and the magic you gave us, Sir. Rest in peace Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Sir."

SS Rajamouli remembers the veteran filmmaker

Earlier, director SS Rajamouli also remembered legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, crediting him with showing a generation of filmmakers that there were no limits to what could be done in cinema. Rao, known for films such as Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369 and Mayuri, had a career spanning over six decades. He worked across several Indian languages and explored different genres, including comedy, fantasy, science fiction and drama. Remembering the veteran filmmaker, Rajamouli took to X and recalled Rao's willingness to experiment at a time when filmmakers had fewer tools and smaller budgets. Calling him someone who“dared to dream bigger”, Rajamouli wrote,“Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination.”

Rajamouli also spoke about Rao's influence on Telugu cinema and said that filmmakers who chose to experiment owed something to him.“Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do. My deepest condolences to Singeetham Srinivasa Rao garu's family. Om Shanti,” he added.

A look at Rao's illustrious career

Rao began his journey in cinema by working with veteran filmmaker KV Reddy. He was associated with the classic Mayabazar, released in 1957, before moving on to direct films himself. Over the years, Rao directed more than 60 films and worked across different genres, including comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama.

One of his well-known films was Mayuri, released in 1985 and based on the life of dancer Sudha Chandran. The film received several honours, including multiple Nandi Awards. Rao followed it with Pushpaka Vimana in 1987, a black comedy starring Kamal Haasan. The film was made without spoken dialogue and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

His association with Kamal Haasan also resulted in films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. In Telugu cinema, Aditya 369 became one of Rao's best-known films. The science-fiction film explored time travel at a time when the genre was still uncommon in Indian cinema. (ANI)

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