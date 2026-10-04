Punjab Law And Order Collapsed, Congress Will Win: Sachin Pilot

Pilot Slams Mann Govt Over Law & Order Collapse

Congress leader and Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot on Sunday alleged that law and order in Punjab had completely collapsed under the Bhagwant Mann government. He also expressed confidence that the Congress would form the government in the state with a comfortable majority in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot said, "...Gangsters are openly firing shots in Punjab, encounters are taking place, and individuals operating from within jails are demanding extortion money. Law and order there has completely collapsed. Deadly drugs are being delivered to homes via orders placed over the phone. The Bhagwant Mann government has completely failed to handle the situation... I am confident that we will form the government in Punjab with a comfortable majority."

Backs New Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh

Earlier, Pilot participated in a victory rally held to celebrate Mayank Goyal becoming the Chairperson of the Tonk Municipal Council. A day earlier, Pilot backed newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, describing him as a "national icon", while praising former state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's contribution and saying that "change is inevitable with the passage of time".

Speaking to reporters here, Pilot said Pargat Singh's experience as the former captain of the Indian hockey team and his stature as a sportsperson would help him serve the people of Punjab. He also praised Raja Warring, saying he had worked for the Congress with dedication over the past two decades and had sought to strengthen the party during his four-year tenure as Punjab Congress chief. "Pargat Singh Ji has been a national icon. He served as the captain of the Indian hockey team and is a distinguished sportsperson. With that same spirit of inclusivity, he will be able to fully serve the people of Punjab. Together with all Congress Party workers, we will form a government in Punjab in the near future," Pilot said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)