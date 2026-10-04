Sanjay Dutt Says He 'Can't Feel Peace' In The Country Anymore

Sanjay Dutt on Lack of Peace in India

Sanjay Dutt appeared on the actor Shekhar Suman hosted talk show on, Shekhar Tonite, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The actor shared his opinion about the current state of the country, saying that he doesn't feel "peace" in the nation anymore.

While talking to Shekhar Suman, actor Sanjay Dutt praised the hospitality of the Indian citizens and expressed his wish to experience peace in the country.“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” said Sanjay Dutt.

Munna Bhai's Political Satire

At the show, the actor also brought his iconic Munna Bhai character into the realm of political satire, humorously imagining himself as India's Prime Minister for five minutes and addressing the nation in his signature Munna Bhai style. In his reimagined speech as a fictional PM of India, the actor referred to the famous three monkeys associated with Gandhi.“Apun Gandhi ji ko bahut maanta hai. Aur Gandhi ji ke teen bandar sabko pata hai, bura mat dekho, bura mat suno, bura mat kaho. Lekin aaj ek chautha bandar bhi mangta hai. Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega? (I really believe in Gandhi ji. Everyone knows his three monkeys - don't see evil, don't hear evil, don't speak evil. But today I want a fourth monkey too. If someone sees something wrong, who will correct it?),” said Sanjay Dutt.

Shekhar Suman shared the clip from the actor's speech on his Instagram handle. 'Shekhar Tonite' is a talk show which brings together personalities from films, politics, music, sports, business, and culture in candid, unscripted conversations that move between humour, emotion, satire, and spontaneity. It premiered on May 15.

Sanjay Dutt's Recent Projects

As for Sanjay Dutt, the actor recently made his debut in the Saudi Arabian film industry with the film '7 Dogs'. He played a cameo in the movie along with his friend and actor Salman Khan. In Bollywood, the actor was last seen in the film 'Aakhiri Sawal' which is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and stars Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy in the lead roles. It was released in May this year and performed average at the box office. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)