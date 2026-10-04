Bengaluru Jatre: City To Host 10-Day Cultural Festival From December 4, Over 300 Events Planned

Bengaluru is set to host a major 10-day cultural festival, 'Bengaluru Jatre', from December 4 to 13, bringing together art, culture, literature, music, sports and history across the city. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced that the festival will feature more than 300 programmes and involve cultural institutions, government departments and civic agencies across city.

The minister made the announcement while speaking to reporters on Saturday after a high-level meeting with officials at the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) head office. He said citizens should have greater opportunities to experience art, culture, literature, music, sports and history as part of improving their quality of life. The state government is organising Bengaluru Jatre with this objective, he added.

The GBA will serve as the nodal agency for the festival, which will be held across the jurisdictions of all five city corporations. Several government agencies will work together to organise and manage the event, including BMRCL, the State Police, BWSSB, BDA, BESCOM, the Fire Department and the Kannada and Culture Department.

Several prominent art, cultural and science institutions in the city will also participate. Venues such as Ranga Shankara, Jagriti, the Bangalore International Centre, MAP, IME Sabha and Atta Galatta can organise their own programmes as part of the main festival calendar.

Over 300 Events Planned For 10 Days

The government plans to invite cultural troupes from other states to perform at Bengaluru Jatre. More than 300 programmes are expected to be organised during the 10-day festival, covering a wide range of cultural and artistic activities.

The organisers are also looking to bring prominent personalities from the film industry to the festival. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the public will not be charged an entry fee for events organised by the government.

Several senior officials attended the planning meeting, including Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Metro Managing Director Dr P.C. Jaffer, Water Board Managing Director Manjula, Public Instruction Department Commissioner Surolkar Vikas Kishore, BESCOM Managing Director Shivashankar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy.

Special Website And Advance Registration

The government will soon launch a dedicated website featuring the complete festival schedule in advance. While visitors can attend smaller programmes without prior registration, advance registration will be required for large-scale events.

The festival is expected to cost around ₹15 crore to ₹20 crore. The Kannada and Culture Department will contribute ₹5 crore, while each of the five city corporations will provide ₹1 crore. BMRCL, BESCOM, BWSSB and BDA will contribute the remaining funds towards organising the festival.

Bengaluru, let's come together and celebrate our city, our culture and our spirit like never before!

Bengaluru Jatre!

1 City. 10 Days. 1,000+ Celebrations!

December 4 - 13

Save the Date!

Let's celebrate Bengaluru, together. Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 4, 2026