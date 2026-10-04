Visitors to the Saudi International Falcon and Hunting Exhibition Get Up Close with the World's Most Valuable Trophy

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visitors to the Saudi International Falcon and Hunting Exhibition 2026 will be able to view and take photographs with the original Saudi Cup trophy, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia said.The Saudi Cup is one of the world's richest horse races and will be held at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Feb. 5 and 6, 2027.The club is taking part in the exhibition through a booth that introduces visitors to horse racing, its leading championships and the 2026-2027 Riyadh Racing Season, spokesman Faisal Al-Atawi said.The season will run from Oct. 16, 2026 to April 17, 2027. It will include 50 race meetings and 569 races, with total prize money of about 235 million riyals ($62.7 million).The club's booth will also display selected trophies and provide information about the visitor experience at King Abdulaziz Racetrack, including race-day activities.Al-Atawi said the participation reflects the links between horse racing, falconry and hunting in Saudi heritage and gives the club an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience.The Saudi Cup will offer total prize money of about $40 million, including $20 million for the main race. It attracts leading horses and jockeys from racing markets including the United States, Europe and Japan.

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Visitors to the Saudi International Falcon and Hunting Exhibition Get Up Close with the World's Most Valuable Trophy News Provided By ELAQAT October 04, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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