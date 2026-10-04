Azerbaijan Beat Lithuania In Nations League

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan national football team defeated Lithuania in the third-round match of Group D2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.

The match at Palms Sports Arena in Baku ended 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

The only goal was scored in the 25th minute. Abdullah Haibullayev found the back of the net to put the national team ahead.

In the 51st minute, Haibullayev received a second yellow card and could have been sent off. However, after VAR intervention, the referee reviewed the decision and overturned the dismissal.

The score remained unchanged in the second half, and Azerbaijan secured its first victory in the current Nations League campaign, taking its tally to five points and moving into first place. Lithuania dropped to second with four points. Liechtenstein are third with one point.

It should be recalled that the teams drew 1-1 in their previous match in Lithuania. Azerbaijan will play its next match in the tournament away against Liechtenstein on November 13.

