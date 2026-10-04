Doral Academy Of Northern Nevada Celebrates Dual Statewide Honors For Faculty And Civic Education Excellence

Nevada's 2026 Gilder Lehrman History Teacher of the Year- Sophia Blair

Doral Academy of Northern Nevada

Doral Academy of Northern Nevada (DANN)

Doral Academy of Northern Nevada (DANN) recognized with two statewide honors that highlight excellence in history instruction and civic education.

- Angela Orr, Principal at Doral Academy of Norther NevadaRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doral Academy of Northern Nevada (DANN) is celebrating a significant month of recognition after receiving two statewide honors that highlight excellence in history instruction and civic education.The academy's month of milestones began on September 3, 2026, when DANN history educator Sophia Blair was named Nevada's 2026 Gilder Lehrman History Teacher of the Year. Presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education, the award honors exceptional K-12 history educators who bring history to life through creativity, critical thinking, and the effective use of primary sources that help students better understand and investigate the past.“Sophia demonstrates the kind of history instruction we want students to experience at Doral Academy,” said Amanda Jo Hughes, Education Programs Professional for Social Studies at the Nevada Department of Education.“Her students are learning to think critically, examine evidence, ask meaningful questions, and engage with different perspectives as they build their own understanding of the past.”The recognition continued Friday, September 18, 2026, when Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Victor Wakefield and Christine Hull of the Nevada Center for Civic Engagement surprised the DANN K-8 campus to formally present the school with the inaugural Nevada School of Civic Excellence award. The distinction recognizes schools that demonstrate excellence in civic learning, encourage active student engagement and healthy discourse, and foster a community-minded culture that prepares students to be informed, participating citizens.“As educators, we share one of the greatest responsibilities in the republic-we are collectively responsible for ensuring that the next generation understands the tenets of democracy and their high responsibility to maintain it and expand it further,” said Angela Orr, Principal at Doral Academy of Norther Nevada.“For this reason, at Doral Academy, every student in every grade level, K-8, enjoys regular lessons history, geography, and civics, and every student learns how important it is to use their voice”.The statewide recognition comes alongside DANN's broader academic achievements. The academy's middle school is currently ranked No. 8 among middle schools in Nevada, with a 93.3 Index Score.About Doral Academy of Northern Nevada:Doral Academy of Northern Nevada (DANN) is an award-winning, tuition-free, K-8 public charter school in Reno committed to academic excellence, whole-child development, and innovative learning. Through rigorous academics, an arts-integrated curriculum, and hands-on STEM opportunities, DANN inspires students to become confident decision-makers, creative problem solvers, and engaged citizens. The academy fosters a culture of kindness, community involvement, and student voice while preparing young learners to lead with curiosity, compassion, and purpose.To learn more about Doral Academy of Northern Nevada, please visit

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Doral Academy of Northern Nevada Celebrates Dual Statewide Honors for Faculty and Civic Education Excellence News Provided By Design on Edge October 04, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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