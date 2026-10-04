Viking Sunset Studio Congratulates Scholars Of Sustenance In Food Rescue Achieving 100 Million Meals Plus Served

Scholars of Sustenance

Viking Sunset Studios

An SOS Food Rescue Truck

Month-long campaign kicks off following diplomatic climate events in New York, leading toward the Scholars of Sustenance Zero Summit and annual awards.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scholars of Sustenance Foundation has officially launched a month-long celebration marking an extraordinary humanitarian and environmental achievement: safely rescuing and redistributing 100 million meals of nutritious surplus food to vulnerable communities across Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

At the heart of the foundation's mission is a dual environmental and nutritional impact. By rescuing high-quality, unserved surplus food from hotels, retailers, and food producers before it reaches dumpsites, Scholars of Sustenance directly cuts off the formation of potent methane gases generated by decomposing organic waste in landfills. Simultaneously, the foundation fights systemic malnutrition by ensuring that these rescued supplies-rich in vital proteins, fresh produce, and balanced nutrients-are transformed into wholesome, safe, and dignified meals for underserved families, children, and elderly residents.

The historic campaign commenced on September 17, 2026, when Founder and CEO Bo H. Holmgreen addressed international leaders at a diplomatic climate forum titled "Reducing food loss and waste: policy, innovation and partnerships." Co-hosted by the Embassy of Denmark and the Danish Agriculture & Food Council (Landbrug & Fødevarer), with Food Nation as branding partner, the event brought together hundreds of delegates, policymakers, and sustainability experts to advance circular food systems.

The momentum carried directly into the UN Climate Week in New York. Throughout the week, Holmgreen-who also leads Bali-based Viking Sunset Studios -collaborated with fellow climate filmmakers, storytellers, and sustainability advocates on amplifying climate action. The diplomatic engagements were highlighted by a reception hosted by the Danish Consulate, celebrating cross-sector partnerships tackling global food security and climate resilience.

"Reaching 100 million meals is about far more than volume-it represents millions of pounds of potent methane prevented from warming our atmosphere, and millions of nutrient-dense meals delivered to people who need them most," said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of Scholars of Sustenance Foundation and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "Having commemorated this milestone in New York among climate leaders, storytellers, and diplomatic allies, we are carrying this momentum forward to inspire scalable food equity solutions."

Driven by the foundation's defining 10-8-1 principle-that the world produces enough food for 10 billion people for a global population of 8 billion, yet nearly 1 billion still go to bed hungry every night-Scholars of Sustenance underscores that surplus food rescue and redistribution represent one of the single most urgent and impactful solutions for the world today. Because global hunger is not a crisis of agricultural capacity but a catastrophic failure of logistics and distribution, systematic food rescue bridges this divide by intercepting wholesome food before it reaches dumpsites, cutting off devastating landfill emissions at the source, and rapidly channeling life-saving nutrition directly into underserved communities-proving that efficient redistribution is indispensable for both global climate resilience and human survival.

"Reaching 100 million rescued meals is an extraordinary triumph made possible only through the relentless passion and grit of our incredible teams, who load trucks and pack nutritious food day in and day out across three nations," said Turid Z. Kaehny, Co-Founder of Scholars of Sustenance Foundation. "We are boundlessly proud of every single employee, our tireless volunteers, and the visionary hotel, retail, and agricultural donors whose steadfast trust and partnership prove that when people unite behind a common purpose, we can rewrite the future of food distribution and nourish communities with dignity."

The month-long celebration will culminate in Bangkok at the Thailand Scholars of Sustenance Zero Summit, held alongside the prestigious annual Scholars of Sustenance Awards. The landmark conference will convene hundreds of government officials, hospitality and retail food donors, community organizations, and academics to brainstorm tangible solutions for reducing food waste and optimizing nutrition. The ceremony will formally recognize the key corporate donors, volunteers, and community partners whose steadfast commitment made the 100 million meal benchmark possible.

Throughout October, Scholars of Sustenance Foundation will spotlight partner achievements, environmental data, and inspiring stories from the communities served across the region.

To learn more about the 100 million meals campaign, the Scholars of Sustenance Awards, or the upcoming summit in Bangkok, visit Scholars of Sustenance

About Scholars of Sustenance Foundation

Scholars of Sustenance Foundation is a pioneering regional food rescue foundation operating across Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Dedicated to creating food equity, combating malnutrition, and curbing landfill methane emissions, the foundation rescues high-quality surplus food from commercial kitchens, hotels, retailers, and farms, delivering safe, balanced, and nutritious meals to vulnerable communities every day.

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios (VSS) is an international film and television production facility located in Tabanan, Bali. Committed to sustainable production models, green practices, and regional community support, the studio actively champions environmental and social initiatives led by its leadership across Southeast Asia.

Turid Kaehny

Scholars of Sustenance

+1 919-454-7599

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Viking Sunset Studio congratulates Scholars of Sustenance in food rescue achieving 100 million meals plus served News Provided By VSS October 04, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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