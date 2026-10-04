Nagaon By-Poll: BJP Holds Massive Padyatras On Final Campaign Day

BJP's Grand Finale to Nagaon By-poll Campaign

The final day of campaigning for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election witnessed a massive and enthusiastic mobilisation of BJP workers, NDA supporters and voters across the constituency. Padyatras were organised simultaneously across all 2,309 polling booths, turning the final day of campaigning into a powerful demonstration of organisational strength and public participation.

According to the release, thousands of party workers and supporters, carrying saffron flags, participated in the programmes and raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia, NDA candidate Debashish Sharma and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The enthusiastic participation across the constituency reflected the strong campaign momentum generated by the NDA in Nagaon.

Senior Leaders Join Final Push

Several senior BJP leaders and elected representatives participated in the final-day campaign at different locations. BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia, along with Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Sasikanta Das, participated in padyatras at Raha. NDA candidate Debashish Sharma led the campaign at Mairabari, while BJP Assam Pradesh Organisational General Secretary Rabindra Raju participated in the padyatra in Nagaon town. MLA Pradyut Bordoloi participated in programmes at Votai Pathari and Nonoi, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma at Samaguri, MLA Ramakanta Deuri at Morigaon, and MLA Pallab Lochan Das at Morigaon. MLA Rupak Sarma participated in the Yuva Morcha bike rally, further strengthening the party's campaign outreach among young voters. Minister Pijush Hazarika also addressed several election meetings in the Lahorighat and Jagiroad constituencies, seeking support for NDA candidate Debashish Sharma.

BJP Confident of Victory

The scale and participation witnessed in today's booth-level padyatras reflected the BJP's extensive grassroots organisational network and the active involvement of party workers and voters across the constituency. The spontaneous participation of people in large numbers has further strengthened the campaign's momentum and indicated growing public support for the NDA candidate.

With campaigning now concluding, the BJP and its alliance partners remain confident that the extensive grassroots engagement, sustained organisational mobilisation and positive public response witnessed throughout the campaign will translate into a strong mandate for NDA candidate Debashish Sharma in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)