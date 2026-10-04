AIFF To Hold General Elections On December 20, 2026 Tenure Extended

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) held its Special General Body Meeting in Kolkata on October 4, where it decided to conduct its General Elections on December 20, 2026. Former Haryana State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sharma was appointed Electoral Officer, while the current Executive Committee's tenure was extended until December 30 or until the newly elected committee takes charge, whichever comes first.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) in Kolkata on Sunday, October 4, 2026. The meeting was attended by the members of the AIFF Executive Committee, representatives from the member associations, and officials from FIFA and AFC. The General Body resolved that the General Elections for the All India Football Federation will be conducted on December 20, 2026," AIFF said in a statement.

"Mr Rajeev Sharma, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana, has been appointed as the Electoral Officer to oversee the conduct of the elections. The General Body also resolved to extend the tenure of the current AIFF Executive Committee until December 30, 2026, or until the newly elected Executive Committee assumes office, whichever is earlier," the statement further added.

Previous Election and Current Activities

The previous AIFF elections were held on September 2, 2022, when Kalyan Chaubey took charge for a four-year term. Federation officials are in Kolkata, where the Indian men's national team is set to face South American heavyweights Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6, respectively, after taking on Panama in Bengaluru on September 25.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)