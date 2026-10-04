MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased crew members and to the maritime industry following a fatal incident off Mossel Bay.

The Department confirms that on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, the uMkhuseli Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV), managed by AMSOL on behalf of the Department, experienced a man overboard incident approximately 40 nautical miles off Mossel Bay during inclement weather.

A crew member was pulled overboard while handling a mooring line. A search and rescue operation was immediately activated. A fast rescue boat dispatched to assist capsized in rough seas with four crew members on board.

Three bodies have since been recovered. The search was paused overnight due to deteriorating conditions and resumed on Thursday morning for the two crew members still missing.

"The Department commends all vessels that responded to the distress call and the NSRI volunteers for their courageous efforts under difficult conditions. A helicopter with winch capability was dispatched from Cape Town to support the operation," said Minister Creecy.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) will commence with a preliminary investigation into the incident. AMSOL is providing support to the families and affected crew members.

"The safety of our seafarers remains a core focus area. The Department will continue to monitor the implementation of and compliance with safety measures in maritime operations," said Deputy Minister Hlengwa.

Media enquiries:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

#GovZAUpdates

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Transport confirms Maritime incident off Mossel Bay News Provided By South African Government October 04, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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