President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives In Egypt To Lead SADC Participation At The African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening, 3 October 2026, arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt to participate at the 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) as the Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The AU Mid-Year Coordination will take place on Sunday, 4 October 2026, in El-Alamein.

The meeting will bring together Heads of State and Government of the AU Bureau, Chairpersons of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), heads of the AU Organs and development partners, including United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The mid-year meeting provides an opportunity for the Chairpersons of Regional Economic Communities to exchange views on the status of continental integration as an important component towards the realisation of the Africa We Want as espoused in Agenda 2063.

The meeting will also assess progress made in the implementation of the Division of Labour between the AU, RECs/ Regional Mechanisms (RMs) and Member States.

This is to ensure that there are synergies and subsidiarity between the AU, RECs and Member States, given the AU's limited resources to carry out the implementation of Agenda 2063 alone.

Furthermore, the Heads of State and Government will review and assess the role of AUDA-NEPAD in speeding up Continental and Regional Integration.

It will evaluate progress in implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Leaders will also receive an update on efforts to speed up infrastructure related to water and sanitation.

The Heads of State and Government are expected to consider efforts that the AU is undertaking in addressing and preventing conflicts on the Continent including through enhancing its early warning mechanism.

The Mid-Year Coordination Meeting provides an opportunity for President Ramaphosa to interact with his counterparts bilaterally on African issues of mutual concern.

On the margins of the leaders' meeting, the Arab Republic of Egypt will host a Business Forum from 2 to 4 October 2026.

Egypt will also convene a Summit of the founders of AUDA-NEPAD on 3 October 2026.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Parks Tau.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - ...



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President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Egypt to lead SADC participation at the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting News Provided By South African Government October 04, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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