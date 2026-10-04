President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Land Bank-Supported Redlands Dairy Farm In Eastern Cape, 8 Oct

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) President Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 08th October visit the Redlands Dairy Farm in Stutterheim, Amahlathi Local Municipality, Amathole District in the Eastern Cape. The visit by the President will provide an opportunity for Government to review the operations of the Land Bank-supported agricultural enterprise.

Redlands Dairy Farm is a black-owned and youth-owned commercial farming enterprise that has benefited from funding support through the Blended Finance Scheme (BFS), implemented by Land Bank in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture. The visit will provide the President with first-hand exposure to the developmental impact of the BFS through engagement with the beneficiary farmer and an assessment of the farm's contribution to inclusive agricultural development, job creation and rural economic growth.

Through its collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Land Bank administers and manages a range of funding instruments aimed at supporting commercial and emerging farmers, including the Blended Finance Scheme, Agri-BEE Fund and Agro-Energy Fund.

During the previous financial year, Land Bank disbursed more than R1.7 billion in funding, including approximately R700 million through the Blended Finance Scheme, supporting commercial and emerging farmers.

The programme will include engagements focused on the operations of Redlands Dairy Farm, the impact of Land Bank's funding support, and the contribution of the agricultural enterprise to job creation, rural development and inclusive participation in the commercial agricultural sector.

Media Programme

PART ONE: Farm Visit by Members of the Media and Interaction with the Farm Owner and Senior Land Bank Officials

Date: Wednesday, 07 October 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Redlands Dairy Farm, Stutterheim, Amahlathi Local Municipality, Amathole District, Eastern Cape

PART TWO: Presidential Visit

Date: Thursday, 08 October 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Redlands Dairy Farm, Stutterheim, Amahlathi Local Municipality, Amathole District, Eastern Cape

NB: Due to the FMD Protocols, only a select number of the media will be permitted to join the President on the visit to the farm

PART THREE: Official Programme - Presidential Address

Date: Thursday, 08 October 2026

Time: 12h30

Venue: Mzwandile Fanti Community Hall in Stutterheim, Amahlathi Local Municipality, Amathole District, Eastern Cape

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached Accreditation Form (President's Visit to Redlands Diary Farm - Media Accreditation ) in full and submit to ... and copy ...

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: ...

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President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Land Bank-supported Redlands Dairy Farm in Eastern Cape, 8 Oct News Provided By South African Government October 04, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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