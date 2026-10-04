In A Film-Like Chase, Gujarat Cop Grabs Driver Of Moving Car Four Held In Rs 3.70-Cr Gold Loot

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Gujarat's Ahmedabad Rural Police and Western Railway Police have arrested four people and recovered the entire property worth Rs 3.70 crore allegedly looted from a passenger at Nadiad railway station, police said on Sunday.

The robbery took place around 5:30 p.m. on October 3 when the complainant, Bharatbhai Chaudhary, a resident of Mojru in Deodar taluka, had alighted from the Howrah-Ahmedabad Express (Train No. 12834) at Platform 2 of Nadiad railway station.

As he was leaving the station, unidentified persons allegedly snatched his green-coloured bag containing around three kg of gold and fled in a white car.

Following the incident, the Ahmedabad Rural Police control room alerted all concerned police units. Senior officials directed teams across the district to trace the accused and recover the stolen property.

Under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (Viramgam Division) Mansi Meena, the Ahmedabad Rural Local Crime Branch (LCB) worked with the Western Railway Police and used technical analysis to identify the suspects and establish their possible route.

Police teams were alerted after receiving information that the accused were heading towards Viramgam.

Separate teams from police stations in the Viramgam division then set up strategic roadblocks, while Ahmedabad Rural LCB, Viramgam Town Police and Western Railway Police jointly monitored the suspected movements.

"During the operation, Ahmedabad Rural LCB Head Constable Himanshubhai Parmar intercepted a previously identified Baleno car near Panchmukhi Hanuman Circle and arrested Savan Chaudhary, a resident of Khoda village in Kankrej taluka of Banaskantha district," police said.

The police subsequently received information that the stolen property was being carried by three other accused in the Tata Tiago, which was fleeing from Panchmukhi Circle towards Nilki village.

Viramgam Town Police Inspector S.A. Gadhvi, accompanied by his team and the Ahmedabad Rural LCB team, pursued the vehicle.

The suspects allegedly accelerated towards Bahucharaji in an attempt to escape. Police said Gadhvi opened the door of the moving Tiago, caught hold of the driver, took control of the steering and brought the vehicle to a halt.

The police teams then surrounded the vehicle and arrested the three other occupants. The operation led to the arrest of all four accused and recovery of the entire property allegedly stolen in the robbery.

The recovered property includes gold chains valued at Rs 3,70,30,851, five mobile phones worth Rs 30,000, a four-wheeler valued at Rs six lakh and Rs 8,900 in cash, taking the total value to Rs 3,76,69,751.

A case has been registered at Nadiad Railway Police Station under Sections 309(4), 351(4) and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the operation involved coordination between the three units, route planning based on the suspects' movements, technical analysis and deployment of strategic roadblocks.