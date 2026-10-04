Army Vice Chief Reviews Innovation At Mhow Telecom Engineering College

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, visited the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Army Centre for Electromagnetics (ACE) at Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to promote innovation and niche technologies, an official said on Sunday.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain reviewed initiatives towards harnessing niche technologies and efforts towards fostering innovation to meet future operational requirements, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

Sharing the information Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), on social media platform X said, "Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, #VCOAS, visited Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Army Centre for Electromagnetics (ACE) at Mhow, on October 3 and reviewed initiatives towards harnessing niche technologies and efforts towards fostering innovation to meet future operational requirements."

The development coincided with the conclusion of the 18th edition of the India–Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2026 in Uttarakhand.

"The Exercise aimed to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake Counter-Insurgency Operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, while facilitating the exchange of best practices, refinement of operational drills and enhancing interoperability between the two Armies," an official statement said.

"The Joint Exercise covered Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills, Special Heliborne Operations, Cyber Security Training and employment of drones and counter-drone systems," it added.

In July, the multinational peacekeeping exercise 'Khaan Quest 2026' concluded at the Five Hills Training Area in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, with India reaffirming its commitment to global peace.

"The multinational peacekeeping exercise 'Khaan Quest 2026' concluded today at the Five Hills Training Area in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The closing ceremony was attended by Major General Baasandamba Dashtseden, Deputy Minister of Defence and Lieutenant General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, who commended the professionalism and camaraderie displayed by all participating contingents," the Indian Army earlier said on X.