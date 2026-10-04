All India Institute Of Ayurveda Chief Calls For Making 'Swachhata' Integral Part Of Lives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) Director P.K. Prajapati said on Sunday that cleanliness and hygiene are a shared responsibility and encouraged everyone to make 'Swachhata' an integral part of their daily lives, an official said on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding event of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS) Campaign 2026 on October 2, Prajapati highlighted that said a Swachhata Pledge was also administered to the participating members of AIIA.

As part of the campaign, a campus-wide cleanliness drive was undertaken at AIIA and faculty members, scholars and staff pledged to uphold cleanliness and hygiene, practise responsible waste management and contribute towards maintaining a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, an official statement said.

Organised by the Department of Swasthavritta and Yoga, AIIA, the campaign was conducted from September 17 to October 2 under the theme "Swachhata Mein Sabhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat".

The campaign focused on promoting cleanliness, responsible waste management, environmental awareness and community participation across the Institute and its surrounding areas, the statement said.

On the concluding day, the programme was attended by Manjusha Rajagopala, Delhi University Dean and Director; Rajagopala, Dean Research; Raja Ram Mahto, AMS, along with faculty members of the Institute, it added.

The fortnight-long campaign witnessed active participation from faculty members, Ph.D. scholars, postgraduate scholars, staff, patients and their attendants.

During the campaign, awareness programmes were organised for patients and their attendants in hospital waiting areas on four-way waste segregation, home composting, Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (3Rs) and avoidance of single-use plastics, the statement added.

As part of the Shramdaan activities, office premises and indoor areas of the Institute were cleaned, reinforcing the spirit of voluntary service and collective responsibility.

Cleanliness drives were also undertaken at various identified areas in and around the campus to promote clean and healthy surroundings and encourage responsible waste management in public spaces.

The Institute will continue its efforts towards cleanliness and effective waste management through Special Campaign 6.0, which is underway and will continue till October 31, with the theme "Effective Collection, Segregation and Disposal of e-waste," the statement said.

The Department also organised a plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative in the NTPC area, promoting environmental sustainability and community participation, it added.