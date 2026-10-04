Mehbooba Mufti Says 14,000 Cases Against Youth Were Withdrawn During PDP-BJP Rule In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that 14,000 cases against youth were withdrawn during PDP-BJP rule.

Speaking at an event here on Sunday, the PDP chief targeted the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the National Conference cannot understand the vision of former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Mehbooba Mufti said the PDP had taken several steps for peace and youth engagement while it was in an alliance with the BJP.

Referring to the PDP-BJP government, Mehbooba claimed that the alliance had helped facilitate a ceasefire and that cases against around 14,000 youth were withdrawn during that period.

She questioned whether the present Omar Abdullah government could take similar steps for the younger generation in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba also expressed concern over what she described as an atmosphere of fear in Jammu and Kashmir.

She alleged that young people are not being allowed to freely express their views on social media.

The PDP chief said all political parties need to come together to address the concerns of the younger generation and work towards helping youth overcome what she described as mental stress and uncertainty.

Mehbooba stressed the need for a collective political approach to address the issues facing young people and restore confidence among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

She said Jammu and Kashmir is facing serious challenges this time and we have to address these.“If somebody's grandfather or father was involved in militancy, that youth cannot get government service in J&K. If people can travel to China from other states, why cannot we travel to China through Ladakh and let our youth see a new World,” she said.

Mehbooba urged the government to review its approach to J&K and let the youth breathe in new air without fear.