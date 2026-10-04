Kerala Minister Orders Vigilance Probe Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Uttarakhand Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal, referring to the vigilance inquiry ordered by Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in connection with a 2006 case, said no one should be exempt from the law. Ramesh Chennithala ordered an investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities during his tenure as the state's Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in 2006.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Godiyal said that whether it concerns the 2006 case or the present issue, due legal process must be followed if there has been any violation of law.“Look, whether it's the 2006 case or the current case. To break the law, you definitely have to go through the legal process. And if no one is above the law, if no one in India, no matter what position they hold, and no citizen of India is exempt, then Gyanesh Kumar shouldn't get that exemption either. I believe that if someone has done something wrong, they must definitely go through the law,” he said.

Probe linked to 2006 suicide case

Meanwhile, the case pertains to the alleged death by suicide of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the PATI-BEL consortium tasked with upgrading the MC Road under the Keralam State Transport Project (KSTP). The deceased engineer's“suicide note” had reportedly named Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as the state PWD Secretary at the time.

The fresh probe was initiated following allegations that the original preliminary inquiry conducted in 2006 was derailed due to external pressure. Taking note of the matter, the Home Department has sought all relevant files pertaining to the 2006 VACB preliminary inquiry. Ramesh Chennithala has directed the Vigilance Director to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations of external influence and take appropriate action based on the findings, according to the Home Minister's Office.

'Cannot become a mute spectator'

Keralam Home Minister said the allegation of external influence in the case was serious and warranted a detailed investigation. According to Chennithala, Congress activist Malayinkeezhu Venugopal submitted a petition alleging malpractices and corrupt activities involving Kumar during his tenure as PWD Secretary.

“Yesterday, Malayinkeezhu Venugopal, a Congress activist, gave me a petition regarding the malpractices and corrupt activities of Gyanesh Kumar when he was PWD secretary in Kerala. The representation reveals some of the serious issues,” Chennithala told ANI.

“Also, in between, Malaysian project, engineer Lee, committed suicide. In the suicide note, it has been mentioned about PWD Secretary Gyanesh Kumar very clearly. So the government cannot sit idle. I cannot become a mute spectator,” he said. (ANI)

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