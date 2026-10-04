CM Dhami, Union Ministers Inaugurate Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the three-day Uttarakhand Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima along with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Earlier, a grand roadshow was held in Khatima, where a large number of local residents and members of the tribal community accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister and the Union Ministers. The Aadi Rangotsav, being held at the Naveen Mandi premises, features participation from tribal artists, artisans and producers from more than 15 states. The festival brings together the diverse tribal art, folk culture, handicrafts, traditional products and cuisine of different parts of the country on a common platform.

CM Dhami Highlights Tribal Empowerment Initiatives

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tribal community has received renewed focus on its dignity, development and empowerment since 2014. He said the Central and state governments are continuously working to bring tribal communities into the mainstream of development through initiatives in education, healthcare, employment and economic empowerment.

Dhami said that Ashram Paddhati schools in Uttarakhand are being upgraded up to the intermediate level, while Eklavya Model Residential Schools are providing quality education to tribal children.

"...Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, numerous schemes have been formulated since 2014 for the upliftment of the tribal community. Lord Birsa Munda waged a long struggle for this community, yet his name was not recorded in the annals of history... To ensure that the entire nation and the world-as well as future generations-remember Lord Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Modi decided to observe 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' across the country... To ensure that children from the tribal community continue their studies, excel in education, and receive proper training and values, Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been established nationwide, and their numbers have also been increased," CM Dhami said.

He also urged the Union Ministers to establish an Eklavya Model Residential School in the Pithoragarh region. The Chief Minister said the government is also working to connect traditional tribal products with markets, promote small enterprises and empower women economically.

He said special attention is being given to preserving and promoting the culture, traditions and heritage of various tribal communities of Uttarakhand, including the Tharu, Bhotia, Jaunsari and Buksa communities. He said the decision to observe the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as 'Tribal Pride Day' is an important step towards giving national recognition to the glorious history and contributions of tribal communities. He added that President Droupadi Murmu's election to the country's highest constitutional office is also a symbol of the growing participation and empowerment of tribal communities.

Centre Commits to Tribal Welfare

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said that more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth of schemes are being implemented for the welfare and development of tribal communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also appreciated the initiatives being undertaken for the welfare of tribal communities in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Oram also announced that the Central government will provide Rs 10 crore for the expansion and development of facilities at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Khatima.

Rijiju Reflects on Tribal Identity and History

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised Chief Minister Dhami's work, saying that despite his simple and affable nature, he has been firmly addressing the challenges faced by Uttarakhand. He said that since 2014, extensive efforts have been made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards the welfare, dignity and empowerment of tribal communities.

"...The country has always recognized the distinct identity of its tribal communities. It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who first established a Ministry of Tribal Affairs in our country and appointed Jual Oram as its inaugural minister. That move sparked public interest in learning more about tribal communities. Gradually, we gained insight into the tribal presence across Uttarakhand, from the Terai plains and the mid-hill regions to the remote, snow-capped areas inhabited by the Bhotia community. The Tharu community is the most populous, followed by the Buxa and Jaunsari tribes; the Raji community is also present here and elsewhere. There are five major tribes, along with others, making for a significant tribal population in Uttarakhand. As someone hailing from the Himalayan region and belonging to a tribal community myself, I feel a deep personal connection to this festival," he said.

Festival Celebrates Tribal Heritage

The Aadi Rangotsav in Khatima showcased the diverse colours of tribal culture, with traditional attire, folk dances, handicrafts and tribal products adding a distinct character to the festival. With enthusiastic participation from local residents, the event emerged as an important platform for preserving tribal culture and heritage while promoting the social and economic empowerment of tribal communities. (ANI)

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