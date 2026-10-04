First Non-Cong Govt To Come To Power With Clear Majority: Sudhanshu Trivedi After Kharge Calls Modi Govt 'Illegal'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4,(IANS) Countering the allegations made by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Sunday that Congress' latest actions were an insult to the mandate of the people of the nation. He added that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first non-Congress party in India's history to win with a clear majority in 2014 and that Kharge was trying to call that party 'illegal'.

Recently Kharge made remarks demanding the dissolution of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying that "all the elections were illegal" and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states were "illegal".

"Mallikarjun Kharge, a leader so senior that he is even older than Rahul Gandhi's father, why does he want to own Rahul Gandhi Ji's deranged mindset? And with all due humility, I want to ask Kharge Ji that when your election took place, not one, but several Congress leaders had asked to at least provide the list of the Electoral College, that is, at least provide the list of the electoral board. But Congress did not provide it," Trivedi said.

"So the first question that arises is that your (Mallikarjun Kharge's) election to the post of Congress President itself is illegal. Remember the second scene when there was the nomination of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Ji or Rahul Gandhi Ji. Everyone would remember that video where other family members were sitting inside the nomination room, but Kharge Ji was not even allowed to enter because it was believed that if he entered, it would become illegal," the BJP MP added.

He said that the entire Congress should apologise for their words.

He noted that before 2001, Congress had already vanished from certain states of India.

He said that Congress had not won in Tamil Nadu since 1967, despite the state having 39 Lok Sabha seats, nor has it won in Bengal since 1977, where it holds 42 seats.

"Furthermore, the party (Congress) has vanished from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar since 1990."

Challenging the Opposition, Trivedi asked, "Are you trying to call the BJP government -- which won with a clear majority- illegal? Mr. Kharge, I want to name those states where Congress could never make a comeback."

Reportedly, Mallikarjun Kharge demanded fresh polls on Saturday, saying that since all the elections are illegal and that all the Ministers of the Cabinet, including Prime Minister Modi, were illegal, fresh polls should be conducted using ballots.