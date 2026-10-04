Bangladesh, Sweden Discuss Stronger Cooperation On Migration Governance

The issue came up during a meeting between State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Nicolas Weeks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on October 4.

The State Minister described Sweden as a longstanding partner of Bangladesh and said the two countries could further enhance cooperation in areas including development assistance, trade and investment, migration governance, and climate change, said a release from the ministry.

On migration, the two sides discussed promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration, with particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in skilled migration and vocational training, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions come as Bangladesh seeks to diversify overseas employment opportunities and increase the participation of skilled workers in international labor markets.

The State Minister also sought Sweden's continued support for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, including the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar. He urged Sweden to help maintain international attention on the crisis.

Ambassador Weeks reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and said his country was ready to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He also appreciated Bangladesh's efforts towards democratic reforms and its continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas. Sweden, he said, would continue working with Bangladesh in relevant multilateral forums for the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

The meeting also covered Bangladesh's LDC graduation and future trade arrangements with the European Union.

The State Minister encouraged greater Swedish investment in renewable energy, green technology, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and telecommunications.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues and agreed to continue cooperation in relevant international forums.

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