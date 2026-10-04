Sodaboost Gummies Introduces Soda Boost Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement For Men's Energy And Vitality

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodaBoost has introduced a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated with a combination of botanical extracts and caffeine. The formulation includes Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha.

The product is positioned within the growing dietary supplement category focused on everyday energy and vitality. Rather than presenting the formulation as a treatment for a medical condition, SodaBoost describes its product as a supplement intended to complement an adult consumer's broader approach to nutrition and wellness.









The introduction reflects continued interest in botanical ingredients and multi-ingredient supplement formulations. Products in this category commonly combine plant-derived ingredients with other nutritional compounds in an effort to provide consumers with a convenient way to incorporate selected ingredients into their daily routines.

A Multi-Ingredient Approach

SodaBoost's formulation

Each ingredient belongs to a different area of botanical or nutritional supplementation. Their inclusion gives the formulation a broader ingredient profile than a product centered on a single botanical.

Muira Puama Extract is derived from the plant traditionally known as Ptychopetalum olacoides, which is native to parts of the Amazon region. Muira Puama has a history of traditional use, particularly in herbal preparations associated with general vitality. Traditional use, however, should not be interpreted as proof of a specific medical or physiological effect.

Maca Extract comes from Lepidium meyenii, a plant associated with the Andean region of South America. Maca has been incorporated into food and supplement products for many years and is commonly discussed in connection with general wellness and nutritional supplementation.

Catuaba Extract refers to botanical preparations derived from plants traditionally associated with the name catuaba. Catuaba has a history of use in Brazilian herbal traditions. Because botanical preparations can vary according to plant source, extraction method, and standardization, the specific characteristics of an extract depend on its formulation.

Green Tea Extract is derived from the leaves of Camellia sinensis. Green tea naturally contains compounds known as catechins and may also contain caffeine, depending on the extraction and formulation process. Green tea extracts are widely used as ingredients in dietary supplements and functional nutrition products.

Caffeine is a naturally occurring stimulant found in coffee, tea, cacao, and several other plants. Unlike the botanical extracts in the formulation, caffeine has a well-established role as a stimulant that can temporarily increase alertness and reduce the perception of fatigue. The amount of caffeine supplied by a finished product depends on its formulation and serving size.

Ashwagandha, commonly associated with Withania somnifera, is an herb with a long history in traditional Indian systems of herbal practice. Modern dietary supplements may use extracts prepared from different parts of the plant and standardized in different ways. Consequently, the characteristics of an ashwagandha ingredient depend on the specific extract used.

Ingredient Transparency and Consumer Awareness

As multi-ingredient dietary supplements

SodaBoost identifies the six ingredients included in its formulation so that consumers can understand the composition of the product. As with any dietary supplement, consumers should follow the product label and recommended serving instructions.

The presence of an ingredient in a supplement does not by itself establish that the finished product will produce a particular result for every person. Research findings can vary according to dosage, extract preparation, study design, population, and other factors. Individual responses may also differ.

For this reason, information about individual ingredients should not automatically be interpreted as evidence supporting every potential use of a finished combination product.

Interest in Everyday Energy and Vitality

Energy and vitality remain common areas of interest within the broader wellness and nutrition industry. Adults may consider a variety of factors when addressing their everyday energy levels, including sleep, dietary patterns, physical activity, hydration, stress management, and caffeine consumption.

Dietary supplements represent one component of this wider wellness landscape.

SodaBoost has developed its formulation around ingredients that have histories of use in nutritional and botanical products. The company's introduction provides consumers with another formulation to consider as they evaluate products within the energy and vitality supplement category.

The product should be viewed as a dietary supplement rather than a substitute for a balanced diet, adequate sleep, physical activity, or appropriate medical care.

Understanding Caffeine in the Formulation

Caffeine is a notable component of the SodaBoost formulation because it is a widely studied dietary stimulant.

Caffeine can temporarily increase alertness and wakefulness. However, sensitivity to caffeine varies considerably among individuals. Factors such as total daily caffeine consumption, timing, body size, medications, and individual tolerance can influence how a person responds.

Consumers should therefore consider their overall caffeine intake from all sources rather than evaluating a supplement's caffeine content in isolation.

Green tea extract may also contribute caffeine depending on the specific ingredient preparation. The precise amount of caffeine in the finished SodaBoost product should be determined from the product label and manufacturer specifications.

Individuals who are sensitive to caffeine or who have been advised by a healthcare professional to limit caffeine should take that guidance into account.

Botanical Ingredients in Context

Botanical ingredients have been used across cultures for centuries, but traditional use and modern scientific evidence are not interchangeable.

Muira Puama, Maca, Catuaba, Green Tea, and Ashwagandha each have distinct botanical backgrounds and histories of use. Research into some of these ingredients continues, while evidence may differ depending on the specific preparation being studied.

Extract concentration is particularly relevant when discussing botanical supplements. Two products containing the same named herb may use different extraction processes, plant parts, concentrations, or standardization methods. These differences can affect the composition of the finished ingredient.

Consumers interested in a particular botanical can review the product label and ingredient information and discuss questions with a qualified healthcare professional.

Product Positioning

SodaBoost

The formulation does not rely on a single ingredient. Instead, it combines six ingredients from botanical and nutritional categories.

The company's approach reflects the broader trend toward combination supplements, in which multiple ingredients are included within one product rather than consumed separately.

Such formulations can offer convenience, although consumers should consider the complete ingredient profile, serving size, and their own dietary and health circumstances when evaluating any supplement.

Responsible Supplement Use

Dietary supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should be used according to their labeling.

Consumers should read the Supplement Facts panel and other product information before use. They should also consider whether any ingredient may be unsuitable based on existing health circumstances or other products they consume.

Caffeine-containing products warrant particular attention because caffeine can contribute to total daily intake from beverages, foods, and other supplements.

People who are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition, take prescription or over-the-counter medications, or have concerns about caffeine or herbal ingredients should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using dietary supplements.

Potential interactions can depend on the specific ingredient, dosage, medication, and individual circumstances.

A Broader Wellness Perspective

SodaBoost's introduction comes at a time when consumers have access to an expanding range of dietary supplements containing botanical extracts, vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional ingredients.

While supplements can form part of an individual's wellness routine, they are not a replacement for foundational health practices. Adequate sleep, a varied diet, regular physical activity, hydration, and appropriate healthcare remain important components of overall health.

The company's multi-ingredient formulation gives consumers information about the specific ingredients included in the product while leaving individual decisions about supplement use to consumers and their healthcare professionals.

SodaBoost / Soda Boost Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is SodaBoost?

SodaBoost is a multi-ingredient dietary supplement formulated for adult men. The formulation contains Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha. The product is positioned as part of a broader approach to everyday energy and vitality.

2. What is Soda Boost made with?

Soda Boost contains six named ingredients: Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha. Consumers should refer to the product label for the complete ingredient information, serving size, and other formulation details.

3. What is the purpose of the SodaBoost formulation?

SodaBoost is formulated for adult men interested in dietary supplements associated with everyday energy and vitality. The inclusion of botanical extracts and caffeine reflects the product's multi-ingredient formulation. Individual responses to dietary supplements can vary.

4. Does Soda Boost contain caffeine?

Yes. Caffeine is one of the listed ingredients in Soda Boost. Green tea extract may also naturally contain caffeine depending on the specific extract used. Consumers should check the product label for the amount of caffeine per serving and consider their total caffeine intake from all dietary sources.

5. What is Muira Puama Extract in SodaBoost?

Muira Puama Extract is derived from a botanical traditionally known as Ptychopetalum olacoides. It has a history of traditional use in parts of South America. Its inclusion in SodaBoost contributes to the product's botanical ingredient profile. Traditional use should not be interpreted as proof of a specific medical effect.

6. Why does Soda Boost contain Maca Extract?

Maca Extract is derived from Lepidium meyenii, a plant associated with the Andes region. Maca has been used traditionally as a food and botanical ingredient and is included in Soda Boost as part of its multi-ingredient formulation.

7. What is Catuaba Extract?

Catuaba is a name associated with certain plants used in Brazilian herbal traditions. Catuaba Extract is included in SodaBoost as one of its botanical ingredients. The characteristics of a catuaba preparation can vary depending on the plant source, plant material, and extraction process.

8. What is the role of Green Tea Extract in Soda Boost?

Green Tea Extract comes from Camellia sinensis. Green tea contains naturally occurring compounds, including catechins, and some extracts contain caffeine. The specific composition of the Green Tea Extract used in Soda Boost depends on the manufacturer's ingredient specifications.

9. Why is Ashwagandha included in SodaBoost?

Ashwagandha, commonly associated with Withania somnifera, has a long history of use in traditional Indian herbal practices. SodaBoost includes Ashwagandha as part of its botanical ingredient combination. Different ashwagandha extracts can vary in preparation and concentration, so consumers should review the product's ingredient information.

10. Is Soda Boost a medicine?

No. Soda Boost is presented as a dietary supplement, not as a medicine. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers with health-related questions should speak with an appropriately qualified healthcare professional.

11. Can everyone use SodaBoost?

Not necessarily. Individual dietary and health circumstances differ. People who are pregnant or nursing, have an existing medical condition, take medications, or have concerns about caffeine or botanical ingredients should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using SodaBoost.

12. How should consumers evaluate Soda Boost?

Consumers can begin by reviewing the complete product label, including the Supplement Facts panel, ingredient amounts, serving instructions, and applicable warnings. They should also consider their overall diet, caffeine intake, medications, and individual health circumstances.

13. Does SodaBoost replace a healthy lifestyle?

No. SodaBoost should not be considered a replacement for a balanced diet, adequate sleep, regular physical activity, hydration, or appropriate medical care. Dietary supplements are intended to supplement the diet rather than replace foundational health practices.

14. Can Soda Boost be combined with other caffeine-containing products?

Consumers should consider their total daily caffeine intake from all sources, including coffee, tea, energy drinks, foods, and supplements. Because caffeine sensitivity varies, individuals with questions about their caffeine intake should consult a healthcare professional.

15. Where can consumers find information about SodaBoost ingredients?

Consumers should refer to the official SodaBoost product labeling and manufacturer-provided information for the most current ingredient list, serving information, and product-specific instructions.

16. Are the effects of Soda Boost the same for everyone?

No. Individual responses to dietary supplements can vary based on factors such as diet, lifestyle, caffeine sensitivity, individual physiology, and other products being consumed. Ingredient research should not be interpreted as a guarantee of a particular outcome from the finished product.

17. What should consumers know before using SodaBoost?

Consumers should read the product label carefully and use the product according to its stated directions. Anyone taking medications or managing a medical condition should discuss dietary supplement use with a qualified healthcare professional before adding a new supplement to their routine.

18. Is Soda Boost intended for adult men?

Soda Boost is positioned as a dietary supplement formulated for adult men. Consumers should review the product labeling for age-related instructions, serving information,

About SodaBoost

SodaBoost

The product is positioned within the dietary supplement and wellness market, with an emphasis on a combination of botanical and nutritional ingredients associated with everyday energy and vitality.

Additional product information, including ingredient and serving information, should be reviewed on the product's official labeling and manufacturer-provided materials.

Important Information

SodaBoost is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements concerning dietary supplements should not be interpreted as medical claims unless supported and authorized under applicable regulations.

Individual responses to dietary supplements can vary. Consumers should follow the product label and consult an appropriately qualified healthcare professional when they have questions about whether a dietary supplement is appropriate for them.