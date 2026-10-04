Hundreds Of Cheltenham Parkrunners Go The Extra Mile For Animals This World Animal Day

Hundreds of Cheltenham parkrunners came together on Saturday October 3 to support local rescue animals, bringing donations of pet food and supplies to Naturewatch Foundation's Donate a Dinner collection at Pittville Park.

The collection was held ahead of World Animal Day on October 4, as part of Naturewatch Foundation's annual campaign encouraging people across the UK to support their local animal rescues.

Runners, families and members of the local community stopped by the Naturewatch Foundation stall before and after the weekly Cheltenham parkrun, with donations collected for Teckels Animal Sanctuaries and Cheltenham Animal Shelter.

With animal rescue centres across the UK facing increasing pressures, the Donate a Dinner campaign highlights how a simple act of kindness can make a meaningful difference to animals in their care.

CEO of Naturewatch Foundation Sarah Carr said:

“It was fantastic to see so many people at Cheltenham parkrun getting behind Donate a Dinner and showing their support for animals in need.

World Animal Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate animals, but it's also a chance to do something practical to help them. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated, and to the wonderful Cheltenham parkrun volunteer team for welcoming us and helping make the collection possible.

Together, these donations will help provide much-needed food for animals in the care of local rescue organisations, showing how a small act of kindness can make a real difference.”

Chelsea Rogers, Social Media Manager at Teckels Animal Sanctuaries, said:

“We are honoured to be the chosen charity partner for Naturewatch Foundation's 2026 Donate a Dinner campaign. The rising cost of living has had a significant impact on Teckels, making support initiatives like this more important than ever. This campaign provides invaluable support for animal rescues, and we encourage everyone to get involved and show their support!”

The Cheltenham collection forms part of Naturewatch Foundation's wider Donate a Dinner campaign, which is encouraging people around the UK to support their local rescue centre this World Animal Day.

Animal lovers can take part by donating food or supplies directly to a local rescue, organising a collection at work, school or in their community, or donating the cost of a meal. For more information and to find a participating rescue near you, please visit: naturewatch/donate-a-dinner-this-world-animal-day/

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Alice Williamson

Campaigns & Marketing Assistant

Naturewatch Foundation

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1242 252 871

About World Animal Day: World Animal Day exists to raise the status of animals and improve welfare standards around the globe. Taking place on 4th October each year, it's a day of celebration for animal lovers everywhere. Naturewatch Foundation are the global coordinators of World Animal Day and award an annual World Animal Day grant to support frontline animal projects across the globe.

About Naturewatch Foundation: Naturewatch Foundation is a UK-based animal welfare charity dedicated to ending cruelty and improving the lives of animals through campaigning, education and advocacy. For over 30 years, the charity has led initiatives to tackle illegal and unethical practices, including puppy farming, animal experiments and wildlife crime. By working with policymakers, enforcement agencies and the public, Naturewatch Foundation strives to make the world a kinder place for animals. Visit naturewatch to find out more.