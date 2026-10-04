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Robert Britton

Robert Britton


2026-10-04 10:10:35
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Simon Fraser University
Profile Articles

I am a natural product chemist, with a background in discovering new natural products from marine organisms that can be useful for treating human diseases. I also have training in identifying chemical processes to synthesize these molecules and change their structure to improve their pharmaceutical properties. I was briefly a Process Research chemist at Merck before taking up an independent position at Simon Fraser University in 2005. Since then, my research program has been focused on identifying straightforward chemical processes to make the complex molecules found in nature, and to better integrate these important molecules with the high-throughput nature of modern drug discovery.

Experience
  • –present Professor, Simon Fraser University
Education
  • 2002 University of British Columbia, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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