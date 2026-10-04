Yemeni Leader Launches Operation To Reclaim Houth-Held Areas
Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Rashad al-Alimi, announced on Sunday that a military operation had begun to retake areas controlled by the Houthi militant group.
Al-Alimi said in a televised address that the armed forces, security forces, and other military formations had been instructed to begin operations under an approved plan aimed at restoring government control over Houthi-held areas, adding that the government's forces would seek to extend "the authority of the state and its institutions over the entire territory."
The Saudi-backed president noted that the operation will continue until "victory is achieved."
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