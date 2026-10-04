Zelensky: More Than 12 Turrets To Counter Jet-Powered Drones Installed In Kyiv
When asked by an Ukrinform correspondent about measures being taken to protect against jet-powered UAVs, Zelensky said: "We have started installing turrets. More than 12 have already been installed in the capital, and another eight 50-caliber turrets [automatic combat modules designed for 50-caliber machine guns] will now be installed in the Kyiv region."Read also: Zelensky after meeting with Merz: Ukraine received EUR 1.3B support package from Germany
He stressed that a combined defense is needed to counter the new threats. According to him, the Russians will now focus specifically on jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles.
"As for massive strikes, roughly the kind of strikes we are seeing now, I believe they will move away from quantity toward quality, shifting from the use of conventional Shaheds to the maximum possible use of jet-powered ones," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment