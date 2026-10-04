Leonidas Bruxelles: Belgian Chocolate Experience Extends From Boutique To Online

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 3, 2026 5:05 am - A selection of Belgian pralines, personalised ballotins and chocolate gift boxes brings the Leonidas experience closer to chocolate lovers in Brussels and across Belgium.

For chocolate lovers looking for a Leonidas Bruxelles experience or a convenient way to enjoy authentic Belgian pralines from home, Leonidas Bonheurs combines the pleasure of visiting a chocolate boutique with the convenience of online shopping. Through its boutiques in Wallonia and its online store, customers can discover a broad selection of Leonidas chocolates and choose products for everyday enjoyment, celebrations and gifting.

Brussels has played an important role in the history of Leonidas and its development as a Belgian chocolate brand. The company's story in the Belgian capital dates back to the early decades of the 20th century, when the brand began establishing its presence and making its pralines accessible to a growing number of chocolate enthusiasts.

That connection between Belgian chocolate, accessibility and everyday enjoyment continues to shape the Leonidas experience today.

A chocolate experience designed around personal choice

Visiting a Leonidas boutique is about more than simply selecting a box of chocolates. Customers can explore a varied assortment of Belgian pralines, with milk, dark and white chocolate creations available alongside different fillings and textures.

Classic favourites, creamy pralines, ganaches, Manons and seasonal creations provide plenty of opportunities to discover different flavours. Customers can also select individual pralines to create a personalised assortment based on their own preferences.

For those searching for a Leonidas Bruxelles chocolate experience without having to visit a physical shop, Leonidas Bonheurs' online boutique provides another way to explore the assortment. Customers can browse available chocolates, select gift boxes or create an assortment and place an order from home.

Personalised selections and gift options make the service suitable for birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations, thank-you gifts and professional occasions. Depending on the order, customers can also choose to collect their purchases from a Leonidas Bonheurs boutique.

From Wallonia boutiques to customers across Belgium

Leonidas Bonheurs welcomes chocolate lovers through its boutiques in Ottignies, Grez-Doiceau, Auvelais, Jemeppe-sur-Sambre, Ciney and Marche-en-Famenne. Each location offers customers the opportunity to discover Belgian pralines in person, receive assistance when choosing an assortment and find suitable chocolate gifts for different occasions.

The combination of physical boutiques and online ordering allows customers to choose the shopping experience that suits them best. Those who enjoy selecting chocolates in person can visit a boutique, while customers who prefer the convenience of ordering online can explore the collection from home.

This approach also makes it easier for customers outside Brussels to discover Leonidas chocolates without limiting the experience to a single location.

Belgian pralines for everyday moments and special occasions

Chocolate remains closely associated with Belgian culinary culture, and pralines have become one of the country's most recognisable specialities. Whether purchased as a small personal treat or presented as a carefully selected gift, Belgian chocolates can add a distinctive touch to both everyday and special moments.

For customers looking for Leonidas Bruxelles, Belgian pralines, chocolate gift boxes or personalised assortments, Leonidas Bonheurs provides several ways to discover and enjoy the brand's chocolate selection.

Whether visiting a boutique in Wallonia or ordering through the online store, customers can explore the variety of Leonidas chocolates and choose an assortment suited to their tastes, occasion and gifting needs.

About Leonidas Bonheurs

Leonidas Bonheurs brings the Leonidas chocolate experience closer to customers through its physical boutiques and online store. Its selection includes Belgian pralines, ballotins, gift boxes, chocolate bars and seasonal creations, offering options for individual enjoyment as well as personal and professional gifting.

For chocolate enthusiasts searching for a Leonidas Bruxelles experience or looking to order Belgian chocolates online, Leonidas Bonheurs offers a convenient way to discover the world of Belgian pralines from wherever they are in Belgium.