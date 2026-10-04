Gallerydock Expands International Access To Online Client Galleries For Photographers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 3, 2026 5:35 am - GalleryDock offers photographers three free online client galleries, password protection and website embedding. Its international offering includes English-language guides for sharing photos and managing client selections.

GalleryDock has expanded its online client gallery offering internationally, giving photographers access to a platform for presenting photographs, collecting client selections and delivering finished images. Based in Hannover, Germany, the software company offers a free account with up to three galleries. Password protection and the ability to embed a photo gallery on an existing website are central to the workflow, supported by English-language product information and guides.

For photographers, a client gallery serves a different purpose from a public portfolio. A portfolio introduces a photographer's style to prospective customers, while a client gallery presents photographs from a particular assignment to the people involved. GalleryDock supports this process with separate online galleries that photographers can organize for wedding, portrait, family or commercial photography projects. Each collection gives clients a place to review their images and take the next step in the delivery process.

Password Protection For Client Photo Delivery

GalleryDock allows photographers to add password protection to a gallery before sharing it. The photographer can provide the gallery link and access details to the intended recipients. This helps separate photographs intended for a client from work selected for public display. Photographers remain responsible for deciding who receives access and for choosing settings that match the purpose of each gallery.

The platform also supports favorites and client image selections. Clients can review a collection and identify photographs they would like to use, allowing the photographer to gather choices within the gallery workflow. Digital downloads provide a way to deliver finished photographs. Together, these functions connect image presentation, photo proofing and delivery in an online environment that clients can access through a shared gallery.

English-language information about password protection is available at

Embed A Photo Gallery On An Existing Website

Photographers can use GalleryDock's generated embed code to display a gallery within their own website. The website editor must support the required HTML or embed element. This approach allows a photographer to add a gallery to an existing page while managing the gallery content through GalleryDock. It can place client photography alongside the photographer's existing portfolio, service descriptions and business contact information.

Before sharing an embedded gallery, photographers can review its presentation on desktop and mobile devices and test the actions available to visitors. Access permissions, image selection and download settings should reflect the intended client experience. The surrounding website and its publishing settings remain under the website owner's control.

The English-language website embedding guide is available at

Start With Three Free Galleries

GalleryDock's free account lets photographers create up to three galleries and evaluate the workflow using their own projects. Storage capacity and other usage limits depend on the selected plan. Photographers can review the current account options before deciding whether their projects need additional capacity. The software is accessible online around the clock, so clients can view shared galleries at a convenient time across different time zones.

In addition to client photo galleries, GalleryDock offers print shop functionality and video feedback tools for filmmakers. These features support other parts of creative client work, while photo presentation, controlled access and website integration remain the focus of the gallery workflow described here.

About GalleryDock

GalleryDock develops online gallery software for photographers and filmmakers. The Hannover-based company serves users internationally with tools for client image selections, digital photo delivery, password-protected galleries and website embedding. Product information and account options are available at