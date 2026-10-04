Pilot Project To Build Houses Using 3D Printing Technology Launched In Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu on Sunday launched a pilot project to construct houses using 3D concrete printing technology.

At a programme held at Burripalem in Tenali Mandal of Guntur district, they also laid the foundation stone for the construction of 3 lakh houses across Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 117 houses will be built using 3D concrete technology at Burripalem and Obulanayudupalem at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) officials briefed them on the construction of 3D-printed houses planned for rural and urban areas.

Officials said that a house can be constructed in just 10 days using 3D printing technology. They stated that the 177 houses being built under the pilot project would be completed within six months.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chouhan announced that another 3 lakh houses will be sanctioned before the construction of the currently undertaken 3 lakh houses is even completed.

"I assure you that an additional 3 lakh houses will also be allocated to Andhra Pradesh. The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stands in support of Andhra Pradesh's development," he said.

The Union Minister stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a leading state in the country.

"Under the leadership of visionary leader Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has transformed into a 'Shining Andhra,' 'Advanced Andhra,' and 'Achieving Andhra'," he said.

He stated that CM Naidu's government is working with the philosophy of ensuring the well-being of all-men and women alike-across the state.

Chouhan, who is also the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, said that while the Centre provides Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, the state adds another Rs 14,000 to provide a total of Rs 20,000 under the 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme.

"Through the 'VBG Ramji Yojana' and the 'Palle Panduga' initiative, villages can develop essential infrastructure such as drains, roads, and water taps. The Central Government will extend full cooperation to Andhra Pradesh in this regard," he said.

He remarked that Prime Minister Modi and CM Naidu are driving 360-degree development in Andhra Pradesh.

Accusing the Congress of bifurcating the state without a capital, effectively leaving Andhra Pradesh orphaned, he claimed that the NDA-led Central and state governments are now steering that very state towards development.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, State Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Nadendla Manohar, and others participated in the event.