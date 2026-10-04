Gujarat Woman With 1 Million Instagram Followers Held Over Objectionable Gandhi Reel

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 4 (IANS) A 47-year-old woman with around one million Instagram followers has been arrested by the Surat Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly posting a video in which the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi on a Rs 500 currency note was depicted in an obscene manner and linked to sexually suggestive statements and gestures, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Simran Patel, a homemaker residing at Surti Icon in Adajan area of Surat in Gujarat, allegedly created and posted the reel on her Instagram account between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on October 1.

According to the Cyber Crime Branch, the video used the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi on the currency note and combined it with what police described as objectionable and insulting statements and gestures with sexual references.

The reel was posted publicly on Instagram, making it accessible to other users. A complaint was subsequently filed by a citizen, following which the Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case under Section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act, 2008.

Police said the case was investigated on the instructions of Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Karanraj Vaghela and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Bishakha Jain.

Police Inspector N.R. Patel and his team carried out a technical investigation to identify the person operating the Instagram account and allegedly responsible for creating and publishing the video.

The investigation led them to Simran, following which she was arrested, and legal proceedings were initiated. Police said the accused's Instagram account has about one million followers.

The Cyber Crime Branch has appealed to people not to circulate reels or posts without verifying their authenticity, particularly material that could lead to social discord.

It also urged citizens to inform the nearest police station if they come across fake or objectionable content.

Police warned that creating or sharing obscene, objectionable or insulting content involving national figures, religious symbols or social symbols on social media can attract legal action.

The Cyber Crime Branch also advised users against violating the law in an attempt to gain followers or likes, and asked them to report objectionable content to the police.

The case comes amid increased police attention to objectionable and unlawful content circulated through social media platforms.