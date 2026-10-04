Drishyam Inspired Murder: Son Travels 2000 Km To Kill Father, Gets Caught Over One Phone Call

A young man watched the Bollywood crime thriller 'Drishyam' and planned the perfect murder. He travelled almost 2000 kilometres to avoid location tracking. But his plan failed. The man brutally killed his own father after taking ideas from the movie. This shocking murder happened in Samastipur district of Bihar. The accused made just one mistake for a minute, and it ruined his master plan. The police have now arrested the killer son.

Bitter relationship with father

The arrested young man is 26-year-old Shiv Shankar Sahni, according to police sources. He lived and worked in Surat, Gujarat, with his wife. His 50-year-old father, Raghuvir Sahni, was a farmer. He lived in Darba village in Samastipur, Bihar. The father and son had a bitter relationship for a long time. They fought over selling family land, and the son faced constant mental harassment from his father.

What the investigators say

Shiv Shankar recently watched the Ajay Devgn movie 'Drishyam' in a Surat cinema hall. He then took the extreme step to kill his father, investigators said. He learned how to confuse the police from the movie. He created a fake timeline and avoided technical surveillance.

What was the plan

The accused switched off his mobile phone before leaving Surat. He wanted everyone to think he was still in Gujarat. He then took a train and reached Pateri station in Samastipur on the evening of July 26. He travelled via Patna and Hajipur. He feared people would recognize him. So, he walked almost 4 kilometres through agricultural fields late at night. He entered his village home through the back door. His father was sleeping on a cot outside. Shiv Shankar attacked him brutally with an axe kept inside the house. He hit Raghuvir multiple times on the head and neck. He left the blood-stained weapon at the spot and ran away.

Plan after the murder

Shiv Shankar thought his plan was successful after the murder. He went back to Pateri station to catch a train to Surat. But he made a big mistake there. He switched on his mobile phone for a few minutes to talk to his wife. He called his wife and turned the phone off again. But the police got a crucial clue for their investigation by then.

How the police got suspicious

The Samastipur police started investigating the case. They checked technical surveillance and mobile tower dump data. They noticed Shiv Shankar's switched-off phone suddenly became active near Pateri station on the night of July 26. The phone location showed Surat again exactly 36 hours later. Shiv Shankar also did not attend his father's funeral. This made the police more suspicious. The forensic report also hinted that the killer was someone very close to the victim.

Solution from Call Detail Records

The police reached Surat using the Call Detail Records (CDR). They arrested Shiv Shankar on October 1. Shiv Shankar confessed to his crime during police questioning. He admitted he copied the movie story to trick the police. The court has sent the accused to jail under judicial custody for now.