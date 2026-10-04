When Zeenat Aman Talked About Associating Fame With Self-Worth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman once opened up about associating fame with self-worth as she interacted with filmmaker Karan Johar during his popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan'.

Sharing her views on the matter, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress pointed out that fame is a very fickle thing, and hence it might not be wise to base one's sense of worth on it. Zeenat Aman added that people's emotions change towards you according to where you are on the social ladder.

Talking about how fame works, she told KJo, "Fame is such a fickle thing, and you cannot hinge your sense of self-worth, you know, on that because one day you're loved, the next day you're disliked, the third day you're hated, the fourth day you're pitied, and a few days down the road they will resurrect you again. So, why would you base your sense of self-worth on something as fickle as that?"

One of the most bankable actresses of her time, Zeenat Aman won the Femina Miss India and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant back in 1970. After this, Zeenat Aman stepped into Bollywood with the 1971 release 'Hulchul'.

However, she rose to fame with Dev Anand's 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna', where the two were seen as brother and sister.

During her career, she went on to star in several memorable movies such as 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)', 'Ajanabee (1974)', 'Warrant (1975)', 'Chori Mera Kaam (1975)', 'Dharam Veer (1977)', 'Chhailla Babu (1977)', 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977)', and 'The Great Gambler (1979),' to name just a few.

Talking about her personal life, Zeenat Aman married actor and director Sanjay Khan in the late 1970s. However, they got separated within about a year. After this, she married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985 and was married to him until his death in 1998.