AISA President Neha Bora Detained During Protest For CEC's Ouster

All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while leading a protest march from Andhra Bhawan towards Jantar Mantar, as students and youth demonstrated for the third consecutive day demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security deployment in the area.

The mobilisation began near Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, with AISA members and supporters raising slogans against the Election Commission as they marched towards Jantar Mantar. Police stopped the protesters and detained several of them as they attempted to proceed towards the designated protest site.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters alleged that police manhandled protesters during the demonstration. "We will not tolerate this-we will not tolerate this, we will not tolerate this. Comrades, look-my clothes were torn, I was dragged along the streets, and women were injured too. What exactly was the Delhi Police's problem with the peaceful protests held by students, the youth, and citizens? Why were we dragged away in this manner? Scrap the FIR; the rule of Modi and Shah is itself illegal," the protester said.

Another protester told ANI that students and youth had gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the CEC's resignation. "Students and youth have gathered here at Jantar Mantar to protest; we demand the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Ganesh Kumar. He is the number one vote thief and the number one traitor to the nation. We will not allow him to continue in this constitutional role-that is why we are here for the third consecutive day," the protester said.

Members of AISA and other organisations also held a protest march near Ashok Road, demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

AAP workers also detained during protest

Separately, Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj, as they marched towards India Gate to protest against the CEC and demand his resignation. From inside a police bus, Bhardwaj accused police personnel of manhandling him during the detention. "They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football...They are standing there peacefully, yet these people are behaving so rudely towards them. What do these people think of the common man? If this is how they treat politicians and journalists, just imagine how they must treat the general public. This government must go, and I urge everyone to come to India Gate and make their voices heard. That thief! That thief! That thief!" he told reporters.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the detention in a post on X. "This is absolutely shocking. Modi ji has left even Hitler behind," Kejriwal said.

Controversy over electoral rolls

The protests come amid a wider controversy over the Election Commission of India and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Indian Express reported last month that "Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months regarding decisions related to electoral rolls, voter registration and technology systems. The reported concerns included Form 6 submissions, voter deletions and access to central electoral-roll databases."

However, the Election Commission later rejected claims of institutional dissent, stating that administrative queries, operational inputs and suggestions during draft stages were standard practice. The poll panel also said that all final decisions regarding the SIR schedule were taken unanimously.

The INDIA bloc has stepped up its campaign against the CEC and the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls, with opposition parties planning a coordinated protest on October 6 and a major rally in New Delhi on November 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)