Massive Fire Breaks Out At Tyre Factory In Firozabad's Naushehra

A massive fire broke out at a tyre factory in the Naushehra area of Firozabad on Sunday, following which fire tenders from across the district were rushed to the spot. Fire Officer Satendra Pandey said the factory is involved in retreading old tyres and that firefighting operations are underway. He added that a fire had broken out at the facility earlier this year as well.

Firefighting Operations Face Water Shortage

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "This is a tyre factory where old tyres are retreaded, and a fire has broken out at the facility. As soon as we received the information, fire tenders from across the district were immediately called in. There is a slight shortage of water here because the factory's water pump has been damaged in the fire."

The fire officer said there was a slight shortage of water at the site after the factory's water pump was damaged in the fire. He also added that the cause of the latest blaze will be determined after firefighting operations are completed.

"As a result, the fire tenders are going one by one to refill with water and return to the site to continue firefighting operations. We received the call at around 2.30, following which fire tenders were immediately mobilised from all the stations. They have been arriving continuously and are engaged in efforts to bring the fire under control," he said.

Investigation to Determine Cause

"There was a fire at this facility earlier this year as well. The reason for the fire this time will be determined through an investigation. Our immediate priority is to extinguish the fire, after which the cause will be investigated," Pandey said.

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

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