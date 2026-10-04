Adani, Kachchh University Launch Green Energy Coe In Bhuj For Youth

Adani Skills & Education (ASE) and Kachchh University on Sunday launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Green Energy in Gujarat's Bhuj to prepare local youth for employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector, with the facility expected to train more than 10,000 students annually.

The initiative comes as Adani Group's green energy activities have generated more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kutch over the past two years, increasing demand for skilled workers to build, operate and maintain renewable energy infrastructure.

About the Centre of Excellence

The facility, inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the university campus, will provide specialised training in solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies, wind energy systems, hybrid renewable systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and digital and industrial automation, according to the release.

Leadership on Skill Development

"The renewable energy industry is growing quickly, but the specialised workforce needed to support it is not keeping pace. That is the gap we want to address," said Robin Bhowmik, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Skills & Education. He added that the collaboration would help bring industry requirements into classrooms, provide students with practical exposure to emerging technologies and support their transition from education to employment.

Karan Adani, Director, Adani Group, said the expansion of green energy infrastructure must be accompanied by investments in developing a skilled workforce. "This global Centre of Excellence will ensure that students are equipped not only for today's jobs, but also for the emerging new opportunities across India and the world," he said.

Curriculum and National Context

The Centre will follow a structured learning pathway combining classroom instruction, simulation-based learning and practical experience. Its curriculum will also cover microgrids, smart-grid technologies, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and Internet of Things (IoT-based energy data systems.

The initiative comes as India works towards achieving 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, creating demand for specialised technical skills across the renewable energy sector. In Kutch, the Adani Group is developing a 30 GW renewable energy park at Khavda, spread across 538 square kilometres.

Fostering Local Growth and Innovation

The Centre will also support applied research and entrepreneurship, while helping students access industry-linked training and pursue employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector closer to home. (ANI)

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