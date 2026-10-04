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On the International Day of Older Persons, LIFE for Relief and Development
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) We Call for Urgent Action to Protect Older People and Ensure Access to Healthcare, Food and Medicine in Crisis Zones
On the International Day of Older Persons, the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development confirmed that older people account for approximately 5% of the population of the Gaza Strip, totaling 118,552 people. Among them, 4,412 have been killed and 18,644 injured, while 48,830 older people are currently living in shelters and 67,443 are living outside them.
Older people in Gaza face numerous challenges that affect their daily lives, most notably declining health, including impaired vision and hearing, joint problems, and chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. They also face psychological and social difficulties, including loneliness and fear, as well as financial hardship and a lack of adequate care.
These circumstances place older people in urgent need of special attention. The blockade has led to severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies, further increasing their health-related suffering.
Older People in Shelters and Displacement Camps Have a Right to Care
As part of our efforts to monitor the situation of older people in Gaza, we spoke with Dr. Abdulwahab Alawna, Regional Director of Life for Relief and Development, who explained that the organization is implementing relief and healthcare programs to respond to the growing needs of this vulnerable group amid displacement and deteriorating living conditions.
Dr. Alawna said:
“Older people in Gaza are living in temporary tents, overcrowded schools or out in the open, exposing them to increasing health risks, while families are facing enormous difficulties securing food due to the sharp rise in the prices of basic commodities. Displacement and the loss of loved ones have also contributed to increased levels of anxiety and depression among older people, directly affecting their psychological well-being.”
He added that the organization’s efforts focus on providing essential medicines, conducting medical examinations and following up on cases requiring continuous treatment, in addition to providing healthcare services inside LIFE camps to assist older people who face difficulties accessing medical services.
He explained that humanitarian assistance extends beyond healthcare to include the regular provision of balanced meals, clothing and blankets, particularly during the winter, as well as financial assistance to help older people meet their daily needs, especially those who have taken responsibility for caring for orphaned children.
Dr. Alawna also highlighted the importance of psychological and social support in addressing the effects of displacement and the loss of loved ones. He explained that the organization organizes activities, listening sessions and psychological support programs to help older people cope with feelings of loneliness and isolation while maintaining connections with their communities.
He stressed that the role of humanitarian organizations is not limited to responding to urgent needs, but also includes filling gaps in essential services that families or government institutions may be unable to provide, giving older people greater security, stability and dignity under difficult circumstances.
Healthcare and Psychological Support Among Top Priorities
Nour Swalmeh, Director of LIFE’s office in Palestine, explains that fieldwork reveals needs that may not always be immediately visible, particularly among older people who may avoid asking for assistance despite the fragility of their circumstances. She noted that supporting this group represents an important part of the humanitarian response.
She said:
“Through our most recent project in Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Beit Jala, we worked to support older people who require continuous follow-up. However, some of them may be too proud to ask for help, despite being among those most in need, particularly people with disabilities.”
She added that conditions in Gaza have created additional needs, explaining:
“We are working to provide relief and medical assistance, as well as seasonal supplies, to the most severely affected families in displacement camps. These families often include older people suffering from chronic illnesses or who have lost their children during the war, suddenly finding themselves responsible for caring for orphans, even though they themselves need someone to support them and take care of their needs.”
Swalmeh noted that LIFE’s efforts also include supporting the most vulnerable older people in residential care facilities, regardless of their religious backgrounds. The organization provides them with spaces for dialogue and listening, allowing them to share their experiences and life stories and benefit from their knowledge and expertise, which she described as a valuable human resource that can benefit younger generations and society as a whole.
She added that the support also includes providing appropriate meals and symbolic gifts, as well as assessing the specific needs of each group through volunteer teams. These needs include workshops teaching the basics of technology, helping older people stay in contact with their family members, as well as educational activities and recreational hobbies suited to their abilities. Programs also provide opportunities for older people to share their experience and wisdom and strengthen their participation in society.
A Silent Cry for Urgent Needs
Many older people have expressed their feelings during this difficult period, along with needs that they may not always communicate directly.
Abu Nasser, 71, from Gaza, said:
“The war did not spare me despite my old age. I found myself responsible for six children after the death of my son and his wife. The provision of food baskets, personal care items and water spared me the constant fear that my young grandson might have to go out into danger to provide for all of us. Providing bathrooms in our camp was also a great relief for me and my wife.”
Similarly, S., 65, from Lebanon, said:
“Being able to attend to my personal needs with dignity was my greatest difficulty. With the provision of medical necessities, things became easier, and I no longer felt constantly embarrassed in front of those around me.”
Fatima, 73, was rescued from beneath the rubble. She said:
“I was terrified and could barely move or speak. LIFE provided us with dignified shelter and also arranged medical care because of what we had been through.”
Fear, Distress and the Need for Security
Abu Mahmoud, 54, from Jordan, experienced a different kind of hardship. He said:
“Joining the residential care home recently made me suffer from a devastating silence. The team of volunteers made me happy with their pleasant conversations, their great courtesy and their remarkable ability to listen to older people without interrupting them.”
Meanwhile, Amjad, 71, sat with his eyes shining as he watched his grandchildren happily enjoying fresh, clean water after LIFE helped rehabilitate their school and enabled them to return to their classrooms. The support also spared him from having to contact donors and appeal for financial assistance to care for his orphaned grandchildren.
On the International Day of Older Persons, the Palestinian Ministry of Social Development confirmed that older people account for approximately 5% of the population of the Gaza Strip, totaling 118,552 people. Among them, 4,412 have been killed and 18,644 injured, while 48,830 older people are currently living in shelters and 67,443 are living outside them.
Older people in Gaza face numerous challenges that affect their daily lives, most notably declining health, including impaired vision and hearing, joint problems, and chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. They also face psychological and social difficulties, including loneliness and fear, as well as financial hardship and a lack of adequate care.
These circumstances place older people in urgent need of special attention. The blockade has led to severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies, further increasing their health-related suffering.
Older People in Shelters and Displacement Camps Have a Right to Care
As part of our efforts to monitor the situation of older people in Gaza, we spoke with Dr. Abdulwahab Alawna, Regional Director of Life for Relief and Development, who explained that the organization is implementing relief and healthcare programs to respond to the growing needs of this vulnerable group amid displacement and deteriorating living conditions.
Dr. Alawna said:
“Older people in Gaza are living in temporary tents, overcrowded schools or out in the open, exposing them to increasing health risks, while families are facing enormous difficulties securing food due to the sharp rise in the prices of basic commodities. Displacement and the loss of loved ones have also contributed to increased levels of anxiety and depression among older people, directly affecting their psychological well-being.”
He added that the organization’s efforts focus on providing essential medicines, conducting medical examinations and following up on cases requiring continuous treatment, in addition to providing healthcare services inside LIFE camps to assist older people who face difficulties accessing medical services.
He explained that humanitarian assistance extends beyond healthcare to include the regular provision of balanced meals, clothing and blankets, particularly during the winter, as well as financial assistance to help older people meet their daily needs, especially those who have taken responsibility for caring for orphaned children.
Dr. Alawna also highlighted the importance of psychological and social support in addressing the effects of displacement and the loss of loved ones. He explained that the organization organizes activities, listening sessions and psychological support programs to help older people cope with feelings of loneliness and isolation while maintaining connections with their communities.
He stressed that the role of humanitarian organizations is not limited to responding to urgent needs, but also includes filling gaps in essential services that families or government institutions may be unable to provide, giving older people greater security, stability and dignity under difficult circumstances.
Healthcare and Psychological Support Among Top Priorities
Nour Swalmeh, Director of LIFE’s office in Palestine, explains that fieldwork reveals needs that may not always be immediately visible, particularly among older people who may avoid asking for assistance despite the fragility of their circumstances. She noted that supporting this group represents an important part of the humanitarian response.
She said:
“Through our most recent project in Bethlehem, Beit Sahour and Beit Jala, we worked to support older people who require continuous follow-up. However, some of them may be too proud to ask for help, despite being among those most in need, particularly people with disabilities.”
She added that conditions in Gaza have created additional needs, explaining:
“We are working to provide relief and medical assistance, as well as seasonal supplies, to the most severely affected families in displacement camps. These families often include older people suffering from chronic illnesses or who have lost their children during the war, suddenly finding themselves responsible for caring for orphans, even though they themselves need someone to support them and take care of their needs.”
Swalmeh noted that LIFE’s efforts also include supporting the most vulnerable older people in residential care facilities, regardless of their religious backgrounds. The organization provides them with spaces for dialogue and listening, allowing them to share their experiences and life stories and benefit from their knowledge and expertise, which she described as a valuable human resource that can benefit younger generations and society as a whole.
She added that the support also includes providing appropriate meals and symbolic gifts, as well as assessing the specific needs of each group through volunteer teams. These needs include workshops teaching the basics of technology, helping older people stay in contact with their family members, as well as educational activities and recreational hobbies suited to their abilities. Programs also provide opportunities for older people to share their experience and wisdom and strengthen their participation in society.
A Silent Cry for Urgent Needs
Many older people have expressed their feelings during this difficult period, along with needs that they may not always communicate directly.
Abu Nasser, 71, from Gaza, said:
“The war did not spare me despite my old age. I found myself responsible for six children after the death of my son and his wife. The provision of food baskets, personal care items and water spared me the constant fear that my young grandson might have to go out into danger to provide for all of us. Providing bathrooms in our camp was also a great relief for me and my wife.”
Similarly, S., 65, from Lebanon, said:
“Being able to attend to my personal needs with dignity was my greatest difficulty. With the provision of medical necessities, things became easier, and I no longer felt constantly embarrassed in front of those around me.”
Fatima, 73, was rescued from beneath the rubble. She said:
“I was terrified and could barely move or speak. LIFE provided us with dignified shelter and also arranged medical care because of what we had been through.”
Fear, Distress and the Need for Security
Abu Mahmoud, 54, from Jordan, experienced a different kind of hardship. He said:
“Joining the residential care home recently made me suffer from a devastating silence. The team of volunteers made me happy with their pleasant conversations, their great courtesy and their remarkable ability to listen to older people without interrupting them.”
Meanwhile, Amjad, 71, sat with his eyes shining as he watched his grandchildren happily enjoying fresh, clean water after LIFE helped rehabilitate their school and enabled them to return to their classrooms. The support also spared him from having to contact donors and appeal for financial assistance to care for his orphaned grandchildren.
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