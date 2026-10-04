403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RAK Ceramics accelerates AI Integration across group to drive efficiency and growth
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 2nd October 2026 RAK Ceramics, one of the world's largest manufacturers of ceramic and porcelain tiles, sanitaryware, faucets, and tableware is taking a significant step forward in its innovation journey by integrating Artificial Intelligence across key areas of the Group, including manufacturing, product development, marketing, operations, HR, logistics, sales and customer services.
Through this initiative, RAK Ceramics aims to position itself at the forefront of AI adoption within the ceramics industry, using advanced technologies to improve efficiency, optimize processes, accelerate decision-making and support future growth.
Artificial Intelligence is being introduced as a strategic resource designed to complement the expertise and experience of RAK Ceramics’ people. By reducing repetitive tasks, enhancing access to information and supporting faster analysis, AI can help teams work more efficiently while dedicating greater focus to innovation, creativity and value creation.
The integration of AI also has the potential to create new opportunities across the entire value chain, from smarter manufacturing processes and faster product development to improved services and more responsive customer experiences.
For RAK Ceramics, AI represents more than a technological evolution. It is part of a broader commitment to continuously improve the way the Group operates and to build a more agile, connected and future-ready organization.
By combining human expertise with the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, RAK Ceramics is creating a stronger foundation for sustainable growth, operational excellence and continued innovation.
Through this initiative, RAK Ceramics aims to position itself at the forefront of AI adoption within the ceramics industry, using advanced technologies to improve efficiency, optimize processes, accelerate decision-making and support future growth.
Artificial Intelligence is being introduced as a strategic resource designed to complement the expertise and experience of RAK Ceramics’ people. By reducing repetitive tasks, enhancing access to information and supporting faster analysis, AI can help teams work more efficiently while dedicating greater focus to innovation, creativity and value creation.
The integration of AI also has the potential to create new opportunities across the entire value chain, from smarter manufacturing processes and faster product development to improved services and more responsive customer experiences.
For RAK Ceramics, AI represents more than a technological evolution. It is part of a broader commitment to continuously improve the way the Group operates and to build a more agile, connected and future-ready organization.
By combining human expertise with the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, RAK Ceramics is creating a stronger foundation for sustainable growth, operational excellence and continued innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment