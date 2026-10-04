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HAKKASAN MUSCAT REAWAKENS WITH A REFRESHED CULINARY VISION
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Muscat, 4 October 2026 – Hakkasan Muscat has reopened its doors at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, marking a reawakening for the renowned Cantonese dining destination and the beginning of its next chapter in Muscat.
Following a strategic pause dedicated to refining the guest journey, Hakkasan Muscat returns with renewed energy and a sharpened focus on the elements that have long defined the brand: exceptional Cantonese cuisine, distinctive hospitality and an experience that evolves from dinner into the night. The reawakening is an evolution of Hakkasan’s identity, creating anticipation and reigniting desire, bringing together the restaurant’s established heritage with new leadership, a refreshed culinary direction and experiences created specifically for Muscat.
At the centre of this next chapter are General Manager Paul Stewart and Executive Chef Dai Chuanyang, who will lead the restaurant’s hospitality and culinary direction respectively.
Paul brings 15 years of luxury food and beverage experience to Hakkasan Muscat and will lead the restaurant through its return. His focus is on creating an experience that feels distinctly Hakkasan while building a deeper connection with Muscat’s evolving dining scene, from the detail and rhythm of service to the energy that carries guests through the evening.
“Hakkasan already has a very clear identity, so our ambition was never to change what people know and love,” said Paul Stewart, General Manager of Hakkasan Muscat. “This next chapter is about bringing a renewed energy to that experience. We have spent this time looking closely at every detail of the guest journey and we are excited to welcome Muscat back to a Hakkasan that feels familiar, but with something new to discover.”
Chef Dai brings more than 13 years of international culinary experience across Asia and the Middle East, alongside a deep understanding of Hakkasan itself. He spent years mastering the techniques, precision and culinary philosophy behind modern interpretation of Cantonese cuisine. In Muscat, he is building on that foundation with a refreshed menu that respects Hakkasan’s heritage while introducing new seasonal expressions for the local dining audience, including signature dishes, refined refreshments and an ‘Only At Muscat’ collection created exclusively for the location.
Hakkasan Muscat’s signature dark woods, intricate screens and intimate lighting remain the backdrop to an experience designed to shift in energy throughout the night. A curated soundscape builds as the evening unfolds, moving the restaurant from dining into a more vibrant late-night atmosphere and bringing together food, music and contemporary culture.
The result is not a reinvention of Hakkasan Muscat, but a renewed expression of it: Rooted in the identity guests know, shaped by new perspectives and ready for its next chapter. Reservations can be made through or calling +968 9662 8592.
Following a strategic pause dedicated to refining the guest journey, Hakkasan Muscat returns with renewed energy and a sharpened focus on the elements that have long defined the brand: exceptional Cantonese cuisine, distinctive hospitality and an experience that evolves from dinner into the night. The reawakening is an evolution of Hakkasan’s identity, creating anticipation and reigniting desire, bringing together the restaurant’s established heritage with new leadership, a refreshed culinary direction and experiences created specifically for Muscat.
At the centre of this next chapter are General Manager Paul Stewart and Executive Chef Dai Chuanyang, who will lead the restaurant’s hospitality and culinary direction respectively.
Paul brings 15 years of luxury food and beverage experience to Hakkasan Muscat and will lead the restaurant through its return. His focus is on creating an experience that feels distinctly Hakkasan while building a deeper connection with Muscat’s evolving dining scene, from the detail and rhythm of service to the energy that carries guests through the evening.
“Hakkasan already has a very clear identity, so our ambition was never to change what people know and love,” said Paul Stewart, General Manager of Hakkasan Muscat. “This next chapter is about bringing a renewed energy to that experience. We have spent this time looking closely at every detail of the guest journey and we are excited to welcome Muscat back to a Hakkasan that feels familiar, but with something new to discover.”
Chef Dai brings more than 13 years of international culinary experience across Asia and the Middle East, alongside a deep understanding of Hakkasan itself. He spent years mastering the techniques, precision and culinary philosophy behind modern interpretation of Cantonese cuisine. In Muscat, he is building on that foundation with a refreshed menu that respects Hakkasan’s heritage while introducing new seasonal expressions for the local dining audience, including signature dishes, refined refreshments and an ‘Only At Muscat’ collection created exclusively for the location.
Hakkasan Muscat’s signature dark woods, intricate screens and intimate lighting remain the backdrop to an experience designed to shift in energy throughout the night. A curated soundscape builds as the evening unfolds, moving the restaurant from dining into a more vibrant late-night atmosphere and bringing together food, music and contemporary culture.
The result is not a reinvention of Hakkasan Muscat, but a renewed expression of it: Rooted in the identity guests know, shaped by new perspectives and ready for its next chapter. Reservations can be made through or calling +968 9662 8592.
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