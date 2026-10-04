DDA Conducts Month-Long 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign At Parks, Sports Complexes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is conducting an extensive month-long 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign across its parks, green spaces and sports complexes with a focus on involving local communities, an official said on Sunday.

The campaign focuses on special initiatives like 'Children to the Green - Learn, Care & Participate', 'Bin Before Overflow' and 'Capital's Promise', along with cleanliness and environmental awareness activities, as suggested by L-G Sandhu, who is also the Chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

With a focus on cleanliness, environmental improvement, public awareness and Jan Bhagidari, the campaign commenced on September 17 in the spirit of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva 2026', the official said in a statement.

The campaign continues with a series of cleanliness, sanitation, plantation, awareness and public participation activities, it said, adding that DDA officials and staff, along with 75 resident welfare associations, students, children, park users and people associated with public spaces, are participating in activities aimed at improving the cleanliness and upkeep of these facilities.

The campaign includes three special initiatives. The 'Children to the Green - Learn, Care & Participate' involves children and students in cleanliness and environmental awareness activities and encourages them to develop a sense of responsibility towards parks, trees and natural resources. It aims to encourage young participants to become active contributors to a culture of cleanliness and environmental care.

The 'Bin Before Overflow' initiative focuses on regular monitoring and timely emptying of dustbins in parks. The initiative seeks to prevent overflowing bins, littering and unhygienic conditions, while encouraging greater attention towards everyday cleanliness in public spaces.

"The cleanliness drive has been carried out in Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Subhash Sports Complex, Squash and Badminton Stadium, Hari Nagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complexes in Sectors-11 and 17, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, Rashtriya Swabhiman Khel Parisar, Poorv Delhi Khel Parisar, Chilla Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex, Qutab Golf Course and DDA Lake View Golf Course," the statement said.

Activities included cleaning and sanitation works of sports and its recreational facilities, parking areas, green spaces, and other public-use areas, along with upkeep of landscaped areas.

"Around 2.5 tonnes of waste was collected during the drive from the sports complexes. As part of the effort to promote a cleaner campus, single-use plastic bottles were prohibited and water dispensers and steel dustbins were installed. New twin dustbins -- in green and blue were also installed to facilitate segregation of wet and dry waste, along with anti-littering signage," it added.